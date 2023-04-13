"Ugliest color scheme" - NFL fans brutally roast Buccaneers' creamsicle throwback uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are harking back to their past by reintroducing their first-ever jerseys. On Wednesday, the reigning NFC South Champions posted a teaser trailer of their old mascot writing "I'm back", ending with their old logo and color scheme, hinting at the return of the orange and red "creamsicle" jerseys the team wore during the Hugh Culverhouse era:

But fans are apparently connecting the dots and thinking it is both ugly and will go hilariously well with their impending return to losing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gridiron Uniforms @GridironUniform @NFL @MikeEvans13_ @Buccaneers Wonder if they'll go with that 'rich' of a shade of orange or something paler more along the lines of what was actually worn. This was the 2012 throwback from Nike. @NFL @MikeEvans13_ @Buccaneers Wonder if they'll go with that 'rich' of a shade of orange or something paler more along the lines of what was actually worn. This was the 2012 throwback from Nike. https://t.co/bSUWVGnfv3

What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' situation heading into 2023?

Head coach Todd Bowles face a new era without Tom Brady

The creamsicle jerseys are not the only things returning. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also hope to regain their winning ways in a new era.

Quarterback Tom Brady is now officially retired, honing his broadcasting skills as he prepares to enter the FOX booth in 2024. Replacing him under center is Baker Mayfield.

Besides Brady, running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate are also gone. This will leave the offensive captaincy in the hands of long-serving wide receiver Mike Evans. Additionally, veteran linebacker Lavonte David is staying with the team for another year, giving head coach Todd Bowles' roster additional locker room stability.

Despite all the losses, the Buccaneers are still aiming to be competitive, additionally buoyed by running backs Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, as well as Evans' fellow wideout Chris Godwin. It will be interesting to see where Mayfield takes them in 2023.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes