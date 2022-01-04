Antonio Brown shows no remorse over walkout vs Jets: "Cause I'm super gremlin"

Antonio Brown has likely played his last down in the NFL. After his antics on Sunday in the third quarter of the Buccaneers game against the Jets, Brown took off his pads and helmet and proceeded to jog down the tunnel and seemingly out of the NFL.

Given that his teammate Mike Evans tried to stop him, perhaps Brown might feel a little bad about what he did. Brown instead opted to post a photo of himself on his Instagram account with the caption: “I left because I’m super gremlin.”

Will Antonio Brown be back in the NFL?

After his latest incident, it is highly unlikely that Brown will get another chance in the NFL. The fact that he has appeared to show no remorse to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization or his teammates is concerning..

No one can argue the talent of the 33-year-old, but his off-field issues, coupled with a lack of production on the field, mean the chances of another NFL team taking a gamble on him are virtually zero.

That is not to say another team will not attempt to sign him, but for the most part, Brown is more trouble than he is worth. He has been called every name under the sun since his walk-out on Sunday at Metlife Stadium and teams were already hesitant in signing him back when he was released by New England back in 2019.

"It was just a matter of time. The fake vaccine, you saw it in Pittsburgh, Oakland, New England and now in Tampa. The only thing different about this is we got to see it publicly." @ShannonSharpe on Antonio Brown storming off the field mid-game:"It was just a matter of time. The fake vaccine, you saw it in Pittsburgh, Oakland, New England and now in Tampa. The only thing different about this is we got to see it publicly." .@ShannonSharpe on Antonio Brown storming off the field mid-game:"It was just a matter of time. The fake vaccine, you saw it in Pittsburgh, Oakland, New England and now in Tampa. The only thing different about this is we got to see it publicly." https://t.co/mZYwxFeQKz

What will several organizations be thinking now?. After seemingly being on the right path last season, Brown helped the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win, but then fell off the horse with his fake vaccination card incident.

Many called for him to be cut immediately after the issue came to light, but Bucs head coach Bruce Arians stuck by the troubled receiver when it would have been logical to move on.

It is a sad way for a potential Hall of Fame career to end. Brown was such an incredible player for the Pittsburgh Steelers and despite his off-field troubles, teams were willing to put up with it as his production was still so high.

Now, it looks like the issues that have plagued him for the last three to four years outweigh the value he can bring on the field and he has no one to blame but himself.

