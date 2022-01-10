Watch: Antonio Brown signed fan's COVID vaccination card before staging now-infamous walkout

Antonio Brown and his antics last Sunday against the Jets still dominate the media landscape. The 33-year-old receiver took off his pads and helmet and tossed them onto the sideline bench. He then made a hasty exit down the tunnel after a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians due to his lack of targets.

Now, a pre-game video has emerged of the receiver signing a piece of card that looked like his fake vaccination card.

Back in November, Brown's former chef Steven Ruiz accused the receiver of trying to obtain a fake vaccination card in an explosive interview after he became disgruntled with the receiver for not paying him for his services.

In the video, via TMZ, Brown is seen taking the item from a fan after said fan stated, "You gotta sign the COVID card."

Brown duly obliged with a smile on his face before posing for a picture. Watch the video below:

The star receiver seemed to be in good spirits and in a happy place pre-game. There looked to be no evidence to suggest that he would leave the game the way he did in the third quarter.

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFL again?

After his latest antics, it is hard to envisage another team taking a chance on the 33-year-old.

Nevertheless, the receiver appeared on the Full Send Podcast and stated that he is "still playing":

"I'm still playing. I still on a mission. I'm still writing the story."

It sounds like the veteran wants to continue his NFL career, but him wanting to go on playing and another team wanting him are two different things entirely.

He currently needs surgery to repair his injured ankle, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The operation is slated to happen on January 18.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs WR Antonio Brown is set for ankle surgery on Jan. 18, sources say, though the date is subject to change because of insurance and logistical discussions. Dr. Martin O’Malley will perform it #Bucs WR Antonio Brown is set for ankle surgery on Jan. 18, sources say, though the date is subject to change because of insurance and logistical discussions. Dr. Martin O’Malley will perform it https://t.co/BN3rdwqtLh

That would mean that Brown will not play again this season, even if a team signed him to its roster. He would then be ready to go to training camp and pre-season should a team pick him up.

Given his latest meltdown, the veteran receiver is seen as someone who is more trouble than he is worth. His onfield production warrants him being on an NFL team, but his off-field issues put teams off.

It very well could be the last we see of the superstar receiver on an NFL field, and if it is, then it is a poor way for such a talented player's career to end.

Edited by Piyush Bisht