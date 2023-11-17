Antonio Gibson injury update: Latest on Commanders RB for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Antonio Gibson currently ranks as the overall RB40 in the 2023 fantasy football season, making him a decent flex option on most rosters. He has also been on a bit of a hot streak recently, improving his weekly ranking in each of the past four weeks. This includes a season-best RB15 finish in PPR leagues last week.

While Gibson will be looking to continue his strong form in Week 11, he will first need to overcome an apparent toe injury. He has been unable to get on the practice field at all this week, putting his potential availability in serious jeopardy.

Antonio Gibson injury update

The Washington Commanders held their first official Week 11 practice on Wednesday ahead of their game against the New York Giants. Antonio Gibson was listed as a non-participant for this session with a reported toe injury. The same injury kept him out of practice again on Thursday, putting him at serious risk of missing his upcoming game this week.

According to Dr. Jesse Morse via his personal X account:

"New toe injury, likely turf toe. BIG history, new vs. reinjury?"

As pointed out by Morse, Gibson has a history of toe injuries. He has battled through several of these issues over the past four years and has also missed five total games due to them.

This alarming history, combined with his inability to practice so far, is surely concerning for his status. Fantasy football managers should have a backup plan ready for their Week 11 lineups.

What happened to Antonio Gibson?

It's unclear exactly when Gibson suffered his toe injury as he completed his game against the Seattle Seahawks last week with no reported issues. It's possible that it didn't begin to bother him until after the game was over, which can often happen with relatively minor injuries. His toe issue was first reported on Wednesday when he was unable to participate at all in the Commanders' first Week 11 practice.

His performance against the Seahawks last week was one of his best this year so far, setting season-highs with five receptions on six targets. He also scored his second touchdown of the year with a season-best RB15 finish in fantasy football. He did so by continuing his usual role as a third-down back and a receiving specialist out of the backfield.

When will Antonio Gibson return?

Gibson has yet to be ruled out for the Commanders' Week 11 game against the Giants, as he is officially considered questionable to play. Given his history of toe injuries and consecutive absences from practice this week, his chances of playing don't appear to be promising.

If Gibson is unable to play in Week 11, Brian Robinson will see a significant increase in his weekly fantasy football value. Chris Rodriguez could also see an expanded role, but he doesn't make for an attractive fantasy lineup option either way.

