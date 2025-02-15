Are 49ers trading Deebo Samuel? Exploring WR's remaining contract amid trade rumors

After falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 in overtime, the San Francisco 49ers were determined to go one better in the 2024 season. However, they endured a difficult campaign, finishing with a 6-11 record, missing the playoff altogether.

One primary reason for their disappointing campaign was the lack of production from several star players, most notably wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 29-year-old finished with only 51 catches for 670 receiving yards, the fewest since the 2020 campaign, where he was limited to only seven games and three touchdowns. He wasn't a factor in the ground game either, notching only 136 rushing yards.

Samuel has only one year left on his deal with the 49ers and is seeking a contract extension. However, given his age and performances last season and the forthcoming expense of handing quarterback Brock Purdy a massive extension, it's unlikely that San Francisco's front office will prioritize giving the veteran wide receiver a new deal.

He has already asked for a trade, and the franchise intends to grant his wish as soon as his agent finds a trade partner.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is touted to have a big sophomore season after being limited to only 11 games in his rookie season, making Samuel surplus to requirement. The 49ers will look to trade the 29-year-old after June 1 to save $5 million in cap space, which they could use to add a veteran.

Deebo Samuel trade: 49ers could potentially release WR

According to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, if Deebo Samuel's agent fails to find a trade partner for his client, the 49ers will release him. On The TK Show, the insider said:

"There could be a team out there that wants to get ahead of a second team to get him, but Deebo Samuel's agent is going to tell that team 'No, he doesn't want to play there,' in which case it's over. So, I think that releasing him and allowing him to kind of choose his next home is probably the way this is going to go."

Releasing the wide receiver with a post-July 1 designation would save $5 million in cap space, which is the likely route the 49ers will take if the veteran and his agent fail to find any takers. Irrespective of whether he gets cut or traded, Samuel won't be with the 49ers next season.

