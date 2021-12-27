Are the Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl pretenders?

The Arizona Cardinals were once the most feared team in the NFC, but something has been amiss as of late. The Cardinals are dropping games and moving further out of reach of the #1 seed, and quite possibly winning the NFC West.

Their most recent loss to the Tennessee Titans paints a much scarier picture for a team that remained undefeated through the first seven weeks of the season. Now that the Cardinals have lost three in a row, are they Super Bowl contenders? Should they keep losing, they will find themselves in an even worse position, potentially losing out on a playoff berth.

Will the Arizona Cardinals make the playoffs?

Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals

Although the Cardinals have lost three games in a row, fortunately they have already racked up 10 wins already, which might guarantee them a playoff spot. But when breaking down the NFC right now, it might now be that simple.

The Cardinals are currently the fifth seed in the playoff picture and further losses could drive them down the rankings. With only seven teams able to make the playoffs, the Cardinals need to maintain their ranking to avoid being sucked into the battle below between the Saints, Eagles, and Vikings, who all have a 7-7 record.

Should those teams win out the rest of the season they will all have a 10-7 record. The Cardinals are 10-5 and could finish with a 10-7 record too if they lose their final two games.

The Cardinals have the Seahawks and Cowboys left on their schedule. Though the Seahawks will probably be all but eliminated from the playoff conversation by then, they could ruin their divisional rivals' chances at getting in. Whereas, the Cowboys are the #2 seed and will want to retain that spot as they seek a first-round playoff bye week.

With that being said, the Cardinals team have fallen out of the conversation as them being the most feared in the NFC, let alone Super Bowl contenders.

Something is amiss with a team that had one of the most dynamic defenses and rushing games with Kyler Murray and his ability to take off on the ground.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cardinals are likely going to make the playoffs, but with teams like the Cowboys, Packers and Buccaneers waiting for them, there is little to no chance they will make it all the way to the NFC championship game or even further.

Edited by David Nyland