"STUPID" - Former NFL QB rants on decision to pick Kyler Murray over Matthew Stafford in Pro Bowl 2022 roster

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made the NFL's 2022 Pro Bowl roster over Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Every year there are players that fans and analysts alike feel have been snubbed from the Pro Bowl, and this year is no different.

Matthew Stafford still only has one Pro Bowl.

One such snub for ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky was Stafford. In an episode of the ESPN show First Take, Orlovsky expressed his feelings regarding the inclusion of Murray over Stafford:

“I’m not going to get too emotional over this one, but Matthew Stafford not being in the Pro Bowl and Kyler Murray making it is stupid. Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL in touchdowns with 35, behind Tom Brady. Kyler is like 17th in touchdowns.”

Orlovsky, an NFL quarterback turned ESPN NFL analyst, went on to further strengthen his case:

“Matthew has thrown for 300 yards per game. Kyler has thrown for 275 [yards per game]. The numbers are so much better [for Stafford]. I can’t understand for the life of me how Stafford is not in the Pro Bowl.”

Orlovsky played for four NFL teams while in the NFL: three years for the Detroit Lions, two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a year each for the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

He has played in 26 career games while starting under center in 12, going 2-10 with his only two wins coming in 2011 with the Colts. Those were the Colts’ only wins that year as they went 2-14 in the 2011 season.

Kyler Murray versus Matthew Stafford this season

QBs Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford

Murray has a record of 8-3 in 11 starts for the Cardinals this year. He has 3,039 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Murray also has five touchdowns on the ground. The 20 touchdowns are 11th among quarterbacks while he ranks 17th in passing yards.

Stafford is 10-4 as a signal caller, and his 35 passing touchdowns are second only to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Stafford is third in passing yards behind Brady and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

One stat in which both players are neck and neck is the quarterback rating. Stafford and Murray are second and third in QBR, respectively.

