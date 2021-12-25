Top 5 potential playoff matchups for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have officially clinched a spot in the NFC Playoffs in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. They are one of just two teams in the entire NFL, along with the Green Bay Packers, who have clinched a playoff spot.

Dak Prescott leads the way as the Cowboys have emerged this year as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

If the season ended today, the Cowboys would be the second seeded team in the NFC. Their seeding can change, up or down, depending on what happens during the last three weeks of the season.

Here are five potential matchups for the Dallas Cowboys' first playoff game this year.

Dallas Cowboys' potential playoff matchups

#5 - Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook

If the 2021 NFL season ended prior to Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys would host the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs. Both of these teams feature explosive offenses and opportunistic defenses.

They both rank in the top eight in the NFL in total offense, while the Dallas Cowboys lead the league in interceptions and the Vikings have the most sacks.

SKOR North @SKORNorth REMINDER: Your friendly reminder that Justin Jefferson has more touchdown receptions than the entire Philadelphia Eagles wide receiving core. #SKOL REMINDER: Your friendly reminder that Justin Jefferson has more touchdown receptions than the entire Philadelphia Eagles wide receiving core. #SKOL https://t.co/Vs2yO5PnKM

Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins are both ranked in the top ten in the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passer rating. They lead balanced attacks on offense.

The Cowboys and Vikings are the only two teams in the NFL ranked in the top ten in both passing and rushing yards.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

A heated division rivalry game against the Philadelphia Eagles is a possibility for the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs. The Eagles are currently tied in the standings for the final Wild-Card spot.

Rivalry games are always exciting, but even more so when they happen in the playoffs. Both teams feature rushing attacks that rank in the top six in the NFL.

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak Jalen Hurts has clearly done enough to win the starting job next year, take the Eagles to playoffs this year, huge for the running game, etc



But he's just gotta improve reading out the defense. Missed the same route (top of screen) twice for TDs on the same drive. Jalen Hurts has clearly done enough to win the starting job next year, take the Eagles to playoffs this year, huge for the running game, etcBut he's just gotta improve reading out the defense. Missed the same route (top of screen) twice for TDs on the same drive. https://t.co/Coyqiai1KD

While Dak Prescott attacks defenses with an efficient and balanced offense that spreads the ball around, the Eagles have done the majority of their damage with their ground game.

This includes Jalen Hurts, who ranks second among quarterbacks in rushing yards this season.

