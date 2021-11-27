Are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders in the 2021-22 NFL season?

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be a team that can't get out of its own way. In their defense, they are dealing with constant injuries or players being out due to Covid protocols.

However, the difference between a championship-caliber team and one that will simply finish the season with a winning record comes down to said team finding a way to win games through adversity.

Take the Baltimore Ravens, for instance. They have won games while losing a starting cornerback and two running backs. Lamar Jackson, Latavius Murray, and Marquise Brown were also absent from last week's game, and they still won.

The Cowboys can't seem to find ways to win when they are dealing with adversity, and that could take them out of looking like a contender.

Will the Cowboys win the NFC East?

The Cowboys are dealing with a host of injuries as they currently sit with 12 players on IR. That's a huge hit to their 53-man roster. Even last night's game saw the Cowboys without star WRs CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

However, with how well Dak Prescott has been playing, there should be more support in his favor to help tip the scales for the Cowboys to win important games. They have now lost their past two games against the Chiefs and Raiders.

Both of those teams are very competitive, but that is how the Cowboys need to separate themselves from playoff or Super Bowl contender status, and not look like pretenders. As it stands right now, they are looking like the latter.

The NFC East is as open as it has been in quite a few seasons, with the Cowboys two games ahead of the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles. If the Cowboys had won their past two games, they would have all but secured first place in their division.

The Cowboys roster is certainly in the right place for their return to the playoffs, as they have failed to do so in the past two seasons. Their 6-10 and 8-8 records are not indicative of the skillset they have on their roster. Losing Prescott last season was a nail in the coffin for the Cowboys season, but they have him back, and he is playing some great football.

The rest of the team just needs to keep up with the level at which Prescott is playing. Wide receivers need to step up when players like Lamb and Cooper are out. The entire Cowboys team needs to complement them. They also need to clean up their fundamentals and not commit massive penalties like last night's game.

The Cowboys are 7-4 and still remain at the top in the NFC East. Their next two games are against the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team, both of which are opponents they can beat. The Cowboys will need to find a way to break through this current adversity and win games, or they will fail to make the playoffs yet again.

