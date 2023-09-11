Are Dallas Cowboys headed to Super Bowl LVIII? History points to Lombardi Trophy after 40-0 domination over Giants

The Cowboys got their 2023 NFL season to a blistering start, destroying the Giants 40-0. That this win came on the road was even more impressive. Every part of the team worked. The offense scored touchdowns. The defense was dominant with sacks, turnovers and touchdowns. Even the special teams got in on the act and it was their field goal block and return that opened the scoring.

Based on this, the Cowboys are a smooth-running machine and they will be going into their next games confident that they can dominate. However, for a team that has made the playoffs for the last two seasons, the aim is a bit higher. They want to go ahead and make strides in the postseason.

Cowboys look to Super Bowl LVIII after 40-0 win against the Giants

For two years running, the Dallas Cowboys have lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, who got their own campaign with a win today against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, it was in the Divisional Round and the year before they faltered at the Wild Card Round. It extended an itch going back to the 1996 Super Bowl, when they won the Lombardi Trophy for the last time in their franchise history. It was their third championship win of that decade.

Going back to that 1995 season that culimated in the Super Bowl win in 1996, we find that the opening day fixture for the Cowboys that year was also against the Giants on the road. They won that game 35-0. It was a smaller margin of victory than today but it was shutout away from home.

The Cowboys finihsed that season with a 12-4 record and went on to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Enroute they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. If history is any judge, Dallas should kick on from this win and try to win the Super Bowl LVIII.

If not the Lombardi Trophy, can the Cowboys at least make the NFC Championship game?

Beyond the question of winning the Super Bowl, 1996 was also the last time the Dallas Cowboys went to the NFC Championship game. They have never been back since.

A look back at Dallas' history as a franchise shows some interesting trends. This 40-0 win against the Giants was their second-largest margin of victory against their divisional rivals. Their biggest win remains in 1966, when they won 52-7. That game was at home, but it was also the first game of the season for the Cowboys.

After defeating the Giants, they finished with a 10-3-1 record and proceeded to play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game (known simply as the NFL Championship at that time). Unfortunately, they lost 34-27 in that game as the Packers proceeded to the first ever Super Bowl. Bart Starr and company would go on to win that edition against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it shows something interesting. Any time Dallas has faced the New York Giants and won by 35 points or more in their opening game, they have gone on to the NFC Championship at least and lifted the Lombardi Trophy on one instance. Given that they are currently in a drought for both the Super Bowl and the conference championship going back to 1996, this win might portend good things to come.

The gap between these mammoth victories is also interesting. 1966, 1995 and 2023 are nearly all thirty years apart from each other. It seems that Dallas finds its bearings against the Giants in their opening game every three decades or so. And if that is the case, then they should fulfill the trendlines that history shows and aim to win either Super Bowl LVIII or at least break their NFC Championship game drought.