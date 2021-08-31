Are the rumors linking Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins finally dead?

Deshaun Watson is set to remain on the Houston Texans team, for now. The deadline to cut down rosters is fast approaching, and it would appear that the Texans have not found a suitor for their starting quarterback.

The #Texans are not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson before today’s 4 pm cut down day deadline, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Barring a dramatic turn, Houston is now positioned to keep him into the regular season — at least. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

The news didn't come as much of a surprise as the Texans were reportedly asking for far too much. The Houston Texans wanted at least three first-round picks and two second-round picks for Deshaun Watson. The Miami Dolphins have secured a multitude of draft picks, including multiple first-round picks, via trade in the past two seasons. According to Spotrac, Miami will also look to have the third-best salary cap heading into 2020 with $64.3 million.

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Dolphins bow out?

The Dolphins can afford Watson, but the legal troubles surrounding the quarterback could have been the deciding factor in Brian Flores and co. rejecting the steep asking price.

Even with Watson's stellar performance in 2020 and the season before, the NFL has a no-tolerance policy in regards to sexual misconduct. Watson is currently under investigation for sexual assault by 22 women. The QB could very well stay on the bench for the 2021 season.

When Brian Flores was asked about the Watson trade rumors, he had this to say: "We have a high standard for the people we have in the organization. We want people with high character throughout the building."

Brian Flores on the Watson buzz: "There's always rumors. There's always speculation. There's always some form of distractions. I think as a team, we've got to block that stuff out and play." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 30, 2021

That may not be a direct quote attacking Watson, but there's no denying that the Dolphins don't want a headache like Deshaun Watson. The Dolphins would be better off staying with their second-year quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have built a much better offense around their young QB. With the Dolphins drafting Jaylen Waddle and signing Will Fuller, this should give Tua more weapons to increase their offensive output.

Tua Tagovailoa has impressed in training camp as well as in pre-season. With a retooled offense at his disposal, the hope is that Tua will take the Dolphins into the playoffs. Miami went 10-6 last season, missing the postseason by just one game.

Given Flores' comments, it would appear that the Dolphins are no longer going to be linked to the troubled Texans quarterback.

Will Deshaun Watson play this season?

Deshaun Watson put up a staggering 4,823 yards with 33 TDs and seven INTs despite the Texans posting a 4-12 record. There is no denying that Watson is a generational talent, but there is no telling if his legal troubles will allow Watson to take the field.

Deshaun Watson is not set to be deposed in the 22 civil lawsuits filed against him until after the 2021 season. That being said, the NFL may make an example of Deshaun Watson. Watson currently sits as the #3 QB on the Texans' depth chart.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha