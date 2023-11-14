Are Trevon and Stefon Diggs related? All you need to know about NFL stars

Trevon and Stefon Diggs are two of the best players in their respective positions in the National Football League. The brothers are multiple-time Pro Bowlers and are key pieces on perennial postseason contenders.

Stefon Diggs is the older sibling. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was born in 1993, just under five years before Trevon Diggs. Stefon is the Bills' number one wide receiver and catches touchdowns from fellow Pro Bowler Josh Allen.

On the other hand, Trevon Diggs does damage on the other side of the ball. The younger Diggs brother is a cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys and is a key ball hawk for America's Team. Diggs is part of arguably the most feared CB duo in the NFL alongside Stephon Gilmore. Just like his brother, he plays on a Super Bowl contender.

Trevon Diggs NFL Timeline

Trevon Diggs was a star DB for the Alabama Crimson Tide in his collegiate days. The younger Diggs brother was a CFP national champion in 2018 and earned numerous individual accolades during his collegiate football career.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Trevon Diggs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had a decent rookie season in Dallas but really took off in his second year in the pros. Trevon did not suffer the dreaded sophomore slump; in fact, he became one of the league's best cornerbacks in his second season. Diggs led the league in interceptions and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

In his NFL career, Trevon Diggs has two Pro Bowl selections, one All-Pro nod, and one interceptions leader award. At the moment, he is on the mend from an ACL injury suffered in the 2023 NFL season. He should be back and better for the 2024 season.

Stefon Diggs NFL Timeline

On the other hand, Stefon Diggs is the older and more popular Diggs brother. Stefon Diggs played his college football career at Maryland, and he was a decent talent on the team. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Upon entering the NFL, Stefon Diggs set out to prove his doubters wrong and make a mockery of all the teams that passed on him. He achieved that in his rookie year, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2015. Diggs was a solid pass catcher on the Vikings but was underutilized in their system. He then requested a trade to the Buffalo Bills and got his wish.

Since joining the Bills, Diggs has become a top-five wide receiver in the NFL. He has earned Pro Bowl nods in all three of his years at Buffalo, with two All-Pro selections in the process, and owns numerous franchise records. He was also the league's receiving yards and receptions leader in 2020.

The Diggs brothers are NFL royalty at this point, and they never hesitate to have each other's back. It's anyone's guess who will win the first Super Bowl in their household, but one thing is for sure: they will be rooting heavily for each other.