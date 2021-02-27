2021 NFL Draft: 3 areas the Cleveland Browns should address in the draft

The 2021 NFL draft is just around the corner. All 32 teams will look to improve their roster by signing the brightest talents from college football. The NFL draft is of massive importance, as a good draft class can significantly improve a team.

Like every other team, the Cleveland Browns will be mulling intensely over how to make the best use of their picks in the draft. The team made some tremendous strides last season, finishing the season with an 11-5 record, ending their 18-year long playoff drought. The 2020 NFL draft played a key role in the Browns' reversal of fortunes.

General manager Andrew Berry rebuilt the offense last offseason via free agency and the draft. He was also able to revamp the offensive line, by picking left tackle Jeddrick Wills with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Berry followed it up by taking one of the top safeties of the 2020 draft class, LSU's Grant Delpit with the 44th pick.

It's time for another 𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐩 👀



What could we do with pick No. 26?

3 Areas that Cleveland Browns will look to address via the 2021 NFL Draft

Following their success in the 2020 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns would look to strengthen their roster further through the draft. Even though they had a winning season and made it to the postseason they still have some glaring holes on offense as well as defense. But what will be the key areas that Berry and the Browns' think tank will target in the draft? We take a look:

#1 Defensive Line

Cleveland Browns have perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Myles Garrett on their defensive line. However, when he was forced out of the lineup due to COVID-19, the Browns were unable to put any substantial pressure on opposition quarterbacks. For the better part of the season, Olivier Vernon was an able partner for Myles Garrett but consistently failed to take any substantial advantage of Garrett getting double-teamed on passing plays. The pass rush would certainly be an area that Cleveland Browns will look to address in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Reviewing the D-Line: Myles Garrett led the way in a solid season from the front four



📰 » https://t.co/B2Fk6mm5pe pic.twitter.com/mGzdTxiXpO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 18, 2021

#2 Cornerback

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, Cleveland’s cornerback room was hit with injuries. Not a single cornerback on the team featured in all 18 games of the 2020 NFL season. Cleveland’s CB room has been very injury-prone which has been a long-standing issue. Berry would most certainly be looking to address this issue via the draft and add depth to the room with more starters.

Our cornerbacks held their own in the face of numerous injuries



Analyzing the CBs » https://t.co/TAce0LL0K9 pic.twitter.com/VwQZurC1kq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 23, 2021

#3 Linebackers

The Cleveland Browns linebackers core was made up of rental pieces in the 2020 NFL season. They were brought in on one-year deals so that they can prove their worth to the Browns and the other teams in the NFL. However, Berry would be looking to address the need for a core unit at linebacker, and will certainly add a couple via the free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft.