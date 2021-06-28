Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster projection 

The Arizona Cardinals put themselves on the map with their performances against their NFC West rivals. The Cardinals were more competitive than many had hoped, and more than held their own against powerhouse teams like the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

With Kyler Murray really coming into his own, and the recent acquisition of key players like J.J. Watt, can the Cardinals be a playoff team in 2021?

Who will make the final Cardinals roster?

Quarterback (3)

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

The Cardinals have found their starting quarterback in Kyler Murray and believe he will continue to develop further into his third NFL season. The franchise signed Colt McCoy this offseason as a veteran presence behind Murray.

Running Back (3)

Chase Edmonds, James Conner

Chase Edmonds has had three seasons in the NFL so far and has performed better each year.

The Cardinals signed James Conner as a free agent after he parted ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Conner saw a decrease in production and had lingering injury issues in 2020. If he can stay healthy, he will be an important contributor.

Wide Receiver (5)

DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella, Rondale Moore

The Cardinals were the clear winners in the DeAndre Hopkins trade in 2020, as the wide receiver has continued to perform at an extremely high level in Arizona.

The Cardinals signed A.J. Green after he left the Cincinnati Bengals. If Green can get in and stay healthy, his speed and reliable hands will prove to be beneficial for the Cardinals.

Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella have also been reliable assets to the offense as well as special teams. The Cardinals also used their second-round pick to draft Rondale Moore out of Purdue.

Tight End (2)

Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels

The tight end position is probably the weakest spot on the offense. Maxx Williams is a veteran tight end who has had successful seasons in 2018 and 2019. Darrell Daniels will be in the number two spot at tight end unless something changes.

Offensive Line (5)

Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray

The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line is one of the most experienced and talented in the NFL. Their ability at pass and rush blocking enables Murray to move around the pocket and rely on his mobility if need be.

Linebacker (4)

Zaven Collins, Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Isaiah Simmons

The Cardinals drafted Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins in the first round and expect him to make an immediate impact. That said, he has had some legal issues of late that could derail his rookie season.

Chandler Jones, Markus Golden and Isaiah Simmons could make up for that if Collins misses time.

Defensive Line (3)

J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen

The Cardinals' acquisition of J.J. Watt is a complete game-changer for the defense. Watt not only brings pass-rushing ability but also unmatched leadership.

Corner (2)

Malcolm Butler, Byron Murphy Jr.

A seven-year NFL veteran with four seasons with the Patriots and then three with the Titans, Malcolm Butler signed a one-year deal this past March with the Cardinals. Pairing Butler with Murphy, who will enter his third year in the NFL, will really propel the defense.

Safety (2)

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson

Budda Baker's last two seasons have been career-highs for free safety in his young career. Thompson did suffer some injuries in 2020, but he should be healthy and ready to go to training camp.

Special Teams (4)

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer, Andy Isabella

Veteran kicker Matt Prater signed with the Cardinals this offseason after seven seasons with the Detroit Lions. Prater brings a bigger presence on the special teams than the Cardinals previously had.

Andy Isabella's talent will be as crucial as a returner as they were in 2020. Punter Andy Lee also has holding duties for Prater and Aaron Brewer is the long snapper.

