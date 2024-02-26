Arizona Cardinals 7-round Mock Draft: Kyler Murray gets a new top wideout

The Arizona Cardinals have been helmed by Kyler Murray ever since they selected him first overall in 2019. Since then, he has been one of the most frustrating quarterbacks in the NFL, taking the team to the playoffs only once in his career in 2021-22.

A late-season injury in 2022-23 doomed them to the NFC's second-worst record, which occurred again in 2023-24. However, the Cardinals should think twice before ditching their offensive leader, who begins his new contract in 2024-25.

Instead, head coach Jonathan Gannon and general Monti Ossenfort may be better served reconstituting the team around Murray. Here is how they should ideally conduct their 2024 Draft, according to Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator.

Arizona Cardinals' 7-round mock draft: Day 1

How the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 Draft could go

Round 1, Pick 4: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

One of the reasons behind the Arizona Cardinals' receht struggles has been their lack of a top receiver.

The 2022 draft gave them an unquestioned gem in tight end Trey McBride, who broke out in his sophomore season to become Kyler Murray's foremost passing target after DeAndre Hopkins' departure. However, they still need a clear-cut WR1.

LSU's Malik Nabers is a certain pick to be that guy. He is capable of dominating the field, having set LSU's all-time receiving record at 3,003 yards before joining the Draft. His explosivity and dynamicity are what Murray needs to rediscover his top form.

Round 1, Pick 27: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The Cardinals do not have to look far - literally - for their next pick.

DJ Humphries has become a major liability entering his 30's. And while Paris Johnson was supposed to help him, he obviously was not enough.

Going forward, the team needs to move on from the 2021 Pro Bowler and find a better complement for the incoming sophomore. Jordan Morgan, who was born and raised in Arizona, fits that bill.

Not even a torn ACL that prevented him from joining the 2023 Draft has hampered his agility and mobility, which is necessary when protecting a quarterback and running back.

Arizona Cardinals' 7-round mock draft: Day 2

Round 2, Pick 49: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

There is another Arizona Cardinals problem besides a lack of wide receiver: not enough defensive tackles.

McKinnley Jackson was a crucial part in the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies' monstrous defense, which ranked in the top 10 despite a 5-7 record. He broke out with 37 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

At 6'2" and 325 pounds, he is a powerful enough force to play a major role in a rebuilding trench.

Round 3, Pick 67: Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia

All of the Cardinals' centers (Trystan Colon, Pat Elflein, and Keith Ismael) will be free agents. Thus, they need to have a contingency plan in case at least one of them decides to leave.

Sedrick Van Pran is one of the few top centers available at this point. His excellent agility, mixed with his innate strength, makes him a very suitable fit for an Arizona offense that could use better blockers for Murray.

Round 3, Pick 71: James Williams, S, Miami (FL)

James Williams may be the second coming of Kam Chancellor: a very big safety (6'5" and 218 pounds) who is very physical with how he plays.

That makes him the perfect complement to franchise veteran Budda Baker. The multiple-time Pro Bowler can be moved to free safety while his rookie teammate takes up the strong side. These two, when grouped with a top cornerback like Stephon Gilmore or Marcus Peters, is certain to haunt backfields for years to come.

Arizona Cardinals' 7-round mock draft: Day 3

Round 4, Pick 105: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Jonathan Brooks was initially the third-stringer at Texas, pitting behind Bijan Robinson and Roschom Johnson while he redshirted his freshman season. But when those two graduated in 2023, he more than stepped up.

As a sophomore, he carried the ball 187 times for 1,319 yards for ten touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, proving that he could also be efficient in the air.

Pairing him with the bigger James Conner will give the Cardinals a very dynamic RB tandem that will leave defenses scrambling to adjust their schemes.

Round 4, Pick 127: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

The Cardinals' current cornerback rotation is rather weak. Half of them will be free agents soon, and it is clear that an upgrade is necessary.

Nehemiah Pritchett is a very versatile defensive back who proved that he could do everything at Auburn. In addition to stopping runs and stealing passes, he also once sacked the quarterback and returned a blocked field goal to the end zone. Thus, he can be expected to impress on both defense and special teams.

Round 5, Pick 161: Gabriel Murphy, DE, UCLA

So far, the Arizona Cardinals have upgraded their offense and secondary. Now they must turn their attention to the pass rush department.

Gabriel Murphy was stellar in his two seasons with UCLA. He started every game and accumulated 51 tackles and 9.5 sacks, and was a key component of their 2023 LA Bowl victory against Boise State.

His rather low frame (6'3") makes him hard for opposing players to duck under, allowing him to be adept at tackles and sacks. The Cardinals' pass rush could benefit from having him on the field.

Round 6, Pick 196: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Trey McBride is, without a doubt, a potential star for the Arizona Cardinals, if developed correctly. However, even he can do only so much, so there needs to be a contingency plan for him.

At 6'4" and 273 pounds, Tip Reiman provides the perfect complement at the tight end position. He can be used as a sixth blocker, helping whoever is the main main in the play to get open for extra yards, while McBride can focus on catching passes.

Round 7, Pick 227: Joshua Karty, K, Stanford

Could a change in special teams be on its way in Glendale?

One viable target for Monti Ossenfort to punter is Tommy Townsend, who looks set to leave the Kansas City Chiefs after Matt Araiza's arrival. But there is one other need for him to address.

Matt Prater is turning 40 this year, and he is also entering the final year of his contract. If he decides to retire, the Cardinals need to be ready, and that comes in the form of Stanford's Joshua Karty, who was among the most popular and acomplished members of the Cardinal in his three-season tenure.