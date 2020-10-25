The Arizona Cardinals welcome their undefeated NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks to State Farm Stadium for a Week 7 matchup that could end up being the most entertaining show of Sunday's NFL schedule.

The Cardinals are coming off a 38-10 blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," which improved their record to 4-2. The undefeated Seahawks (5-0) were on a bye last week.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Head-To-Head

This will be the 43rd meeting between the Cardinals and Seahawks. Seattle has a marginal lead in the all-time series with a 21-20-1 record. In Arizona, they are 10-9-1.

Their most recent showdown was in December 2019, which the Cardinals won 27-13 at home.

Arizona Cardinals season results: W W L L W W

Seattle Seahawks season results: W W W W W

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

Cardinals' star wide reciever DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (foot) were limited participants in Friday's practice and are questionable for the game Sunday night. Defensive end Jordan Philips (foot) was a non-participant on all three days of practice and is also questionable for the game.

Out for Arizona: None

Doubtful for Arizona: DeAndre Hopkins, Dre Kirkpatrick, Jordan Phillips

Seattle's star safety Jamal Adams is still nursing a groin injury and is out for this game. Veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee) both missed practice on Friday and are questionable for the game on Sunday.

Out for Seattle: Jamal Adams

Doubtful for Seattle: Quinton Dunbar, Benson Mayowa

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Projected Starters

Arizona Cardinals:

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds

WR: DeAndre Hopkins(D), Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald

TE: Dan Arnold

Seattle Seahawks:

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Chris Carson

WR: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett

TE: Will Dissly, Greg Olsen

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction

The Arizona Cardinals have won their last two games with 20-plus point margins, albeit against the 0-5 New York Jets and the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys.

This week they face MVP front-runner Russell Wilson and 'New Era Megatron' DK Metcalf, who have been on a roll -- knocking off opponents with absolute ease to be one of only three undefeated teams still left in the league.

While both Wilson and Murray are similar in stature and style of play, I expect the veteran play-caller to take care of the young prodigy and seal a win for the Seahawks.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks to Win