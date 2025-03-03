Armand Membou Scouting Report and Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Missouri Tigers OT

Armand Membou is entering the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country and is expected to be taken by a team that needs to shore up their offensive line. The Missouri player announced himself to the world in 2023 before improving even further in 2024.

The Tigers' offense exploded with him as the right tackle in his sophomore year, having multiple games with more than 500 offensive yards and 200 yards on the ground. In his final year in college, he was selected for Second-team All-SEC honors.

Armand Membou's scouting profile

Armand Membou is a behemoth at 6'4" and 332 lbs. He can squat 600 lbs and can move fast for someone his size. He ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.91 seconds, further cementing the excitement surrounding him.

In addition to his physical gifts, he is also a highly intelligent player who shows savvy in picking up blitzes and stunts. He keeps opposing pass rushers guessing with his ability to use a variety of techniques to stop them. He is good at sealing the pocket and also opening up lanes in the run game.

His only disadvantage might be that his height is more stereotypical for a guard than a tackle.

Armand Membou's draft projection

Armand Membou is expected to be taken in the first round. His only competition among offensive linemen looks to be Will Campbell from LSU. The latter is taller and leaner but is outstripped by the Missouri product in overall wingspan.

Membou also had a higher vertical jump at 34" at the NFL Combine compared to 32" for Will Campbell. It might change the conversation around who might be taken first, as teams like the ones listed below might want to go with someone who has shown better overall athleticism in the drills.

3 best landing spots for Missouri Tigers OT Armand Membou in 2025 NFL Draft

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs made it all the way to the Super Bowl before getting blown out by the Eagles. The problem that was clear all throughout the season but was brilliantly managed by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could not be mitigated any longer. Their offensive line failed and they need to retool that immediately.

Getting Armand Membou might be a solution. However, given his draft projection, they might have to trade up to get him.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins need to bring some protection for Tua Tagovailoa. They have a lot of questions across the offensive line and they have seen how an injury to their starting quarterback can derail their season. Their failure to make the playoffs in 2024 can be pinned significantly on that issue.

Armand Membou might thrive in an offensive system designed by Mike McDaniel and should be a steal for Miami if he is still available when they are up on the board.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys missed the playoffs last year, have a new head coach, and need to invest in a running back to get their ground game going. However, there is running back depth later in the draft as well, so they might want to pick Armand Membou first. With Zack Martin's retirement, the need to retool the offensive line became even more pressing and the Missouri player could be an immediate starter on a team that desperately needs one.

Getting the offensive front right could help Dallas establish their running game and protect Dak Prescott's pocket as they look to return to the postseason in 2025 after their misadventures in 2024.

