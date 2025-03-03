Armand Membou has been on the rise during the entirety of the draft scouting process. The offensive tackle from Missouri was already thought of as a first-round pick, but his performance during the NFL combine solidified his case after excellent drills and measures on Sunday.

Ad

Membou posted a 34'' vertical jump, while also having a 9’7” broad jump. However, the real highlight came in the 40-yard dash. He ran a 4.91, which, according to the NFL combine database, is the best number for an offensive lineman over 330 pounds since 2003, when they started to compile numbers.

According to renowned NFL analyst Dane Brugler, the excellent performance from the offensive tackle could shake things at the top of the draft. Brugler says that he will be in the discussion for the best offensive lineman for many teams in the upcoming draft class:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Apart from his excellent measures and numbers, his on-field production was also impressive. In the 2024 season, he allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits and nine hurries on 411 pass-blocking reps.

Some draft analysts believe that he could also slide to play guard in the NFL. That's because his size of 6-foot-3 is shorter than most of the NFL's offensive tackles. Still, his combine measurements could ease some of those concerns, and he spoke about his height during a press conference in Indianapolis:

Ad

"I don't understand. I'm not super short," Membou said. "I'm barely under 6-foot-4, so I don't know why everyone is going crazy about my height."

Which NFL teams could be looking to draft Armand Membou?

There is no shortage of teams needing to bolster their offensive line. Drafting Armand Membou would give them a player with the versatility to align in multiple places along the offensive line. His combination of speed and power could be useful for many teams.

Some possibilities include the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks, who did not make the playoffs in the 2024 season, and desperately need to improve the protections of Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith. The Baltimore Ravens could also upgrade Lamar Jackson's front, and if he falls late in the first round, they could become an option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins