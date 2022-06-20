"At least he out on the bike. The guy before him..." - NFL fans react to viral video of President Joe Biden's bicycle accident

NFL players making political statements is nothing new, especially on social media. Usually, it’s met with support from one side and anger from the other.

However, when the President of the United States has a moment of embarrassment we can all relate to, the majority of the country can come together and laugh at his expense. One NFL player in Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf particularly gained some attention for his tweet.

The fourth-year pass-catcher took to Twitter to poke a little fun at President Joe Biden’s fall as the president came to a stop during a bike ride. The comments under the tweet ranged from politically humorous to comparing the fall to Metcalf's play on the field.

DK Metcalf @dkm14 PFT Commenter @PFTCommenter I hope as a nation can can all come together left and right, to all apprecate how funny this is I hope as a nation can can all come together left and right, to all apprecate how funny this is https://t.co/3OzVEAIsCF The slowest, stiffest fall twitter.com/pftcommenter/s… The slowest, stiffest fall twitter.com/pftcommenter/s…

This, of course, drew plenty of reactions from NFL fans.

Ju Page @JuliusPage @dkm14 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. At least he out on the bike. The guy before him... nevermind. @dkm14 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. At least he out on the bike. The guy before him... nevermind.

Then there are the inevitable responses from those who are under the impression gas prices are controlled by presidents.

cecere412 @cecere412 @JuliusPage @dkm14 Guy before him had $1.79 gas and prices and inflation down for the every day American. He also didn’t drink at all if talking about overall health. He also could formulate sentences and could talk to anyone in the press. Not have it cherry picked. @JuliusPage @dkm14 Guy before him had $1.79 gas and prices and inflation down for the every day American. He also didn’t drink at all if talking about overall health. He also could formulate sentences and could talk to anyone in the press. Not have it cherry picked.

This user commented on a lot of people's tweets.

Some fans were just downright mean, drawing connections between the graceless fall and Metcalf's skills.

Then there were the more humorous comments.

Kyle Sherman @ksherman1818 @dkm14 This is me trying to get out of bed before sunrise @dkm14 This is me trying to get out of bed before sunrise

This fan offered some amusing insight into the toe clips of bikes.

NFL fans can undoubtedly be opinionated and Twitter is home to some of the most ruthless trolls on the internet. Metcalf took a verbal beating at the hands of some who compared Biden’s slow fall off the bike to the wide receiver’s game. Although, it’s doubtful Metcalf would be worrying about any of the comments.

Metcalf could see fewer targets this NFL season

The NFL was taken for a wild offseason ride in free agency and few teams were affected more than the Seattle Seahawks. Metcalf saw his team lose their Super Bowl winning quarterback when a trade sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

In his place, the Seahawks will start either Drew Lock or Gino Smith, neither of whom are likely to match Wilson’s output. There’s still an outside chance they would make a trade for Baker Mayfield, which could be an upgrade over what they have, but still not compare to what they've lost.

Though Metcalf found the endzone a career-high 12 times last season, his stats did drop slightly. Those stats will likely drop even more as the Seahawks might probably turn to the run game more without a quarterback talent like Wilson under center.

