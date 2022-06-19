Watch: Seahawks' DK Metcalf trolls President Joe Biden over hilarious bicycle fail 

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf took to social media to troll President Joe Biden over falling off his bicycle during his ride in Delaware. Biden fell off his bicycle during a long weekend at his vacation home. Metcalf called the President’s fall the slowest, stiffest fall.

The 79-year-old President fell to the pavement and was quickly surrounded by Secret Service agents who ran to help him get back to his feet.

DK Metcalf @dkm14 PFT Commenter @PFTCommenter I hope as a nation can can all come together left and right, to all apprecate how funny this is I hope as a nation can can all come together left and right, to all apprecate how funny this is https://t.co/3OzVEAIsCF The slowest, stiffest fall twitter.com/pftcommenter/s… The slowest, stiffest fall twitter.com/pftcommenter/s…

Biden insisted that he was alright after explaining that the accidental fall took place when his sneaker got stuck in the toe cage on the right pedal of his Trek FX hybrid bike as he tried to get off the bike. The White House asserted that Biden was “fine” in spite of the mishap. A White House official commented on the matter, saying:

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

The crowd applauded when Biden, who’ll turn 80 in November, got back on his feet. He later chatted with the crowd for a couple of minutes, bringing one observer over to meet his dog, Commander.

The bicycle that sent Biden falling to the ground looked to be a well-worn, Trek FX 1 Disc, a lightweight hybrid bike that is meant for traveling over varied terrain. A former Trek employee identified the almost $600 model with “high confidence,” but added:

“It’s really hard to tell because the bicycle is ancient."

One bicycling magazine took a deep look at the President’s bicycle of choice in 2020, saying that the Trek FX 1 Disc was “a well-loved one from the looks of it”. The review came just after Biden won the presidential election in November 2020.

At the time, the bike, which seemed to be the same one Biden was riding when he fell, had “a Bontrager cockpit, linear pull rim brakes, and a rusty chain well past its prime.”

Metcalf and His Time with Seattle

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf is entering his fourth season with the Seahawks after being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Metcalf had 75 receptions, 967 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. The 24-year-old receiver has a number of challenges ahead of him in the upcoming 2022 season. The team lost Russell Wilson in a trade to Denver and the Seahawks will once again be playing in a division featuring the Super Bowl champion Rams, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, and a rising 49ers unit.

All Seahawks @All_SeahawksFN



with more: #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf may have missed mandatory minicamp, but we were still given a reminder of his greatness thanks to assistant coach Sanjay Lal. @mattyfbrown with more: si.com/nfl/seahawks/n… #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf may have missed mandatory minicamp, but we were still given a reminder of his greatness thanks to assistant coach Sanjay Lal. @mattyfbrown with more: si.com/nfl/seahawks/n…

