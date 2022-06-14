"Let's just trade D.K. Metcalf" - NFL analyst claims Seattle Seahawks should trade WR

D.K. Metcalf is the next big WR focus

All the top wideouts, including D.K. Metcalf, are demanding big now that the wide receiver market has exploded. This is probably due to Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tyreek Hill and the Dophins.

D.K. Metcalf is currently missing from the Seahawks training camp as he looks to ink a new deal that will commit his long-term future to Seattle.

On March 14, Christian Kirk's contract looked pretty eye-boggling. 3 months and an entire WR market boom later, here is what it looks like now, and which tier/cluster of receivers his deal should be compared to over the next few years:

Interestingly, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has the same agent as A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel. This probably provides insight into exactly what D.K. Metcalf is looking for in terms of financial compensation. Agent Jimmy Sexton was extremely aggressive when A.J. Brown's pay had to be negotiated and we can expect Metcalf to be no different considering he might even be better than Brown.

With Brown securing a $100 million, four-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, it's highly doubtful Metcalf will be accepting anything less.

But not everyone thinks that the Seahawks should be paying the former Ole Miss star, and Charean Williams is very much in that camp. Speaking on Pro Football Talk Live, she had the following to say:

"Oh, I think that's exactly it, Mike, and I was gonna say if I was a Seahawk, I would look realistically at my roster and go, you know what, this roster is not that good. We need to draft a quarterback next year when the quarterback draft looks pretty good. So let's just trade D.K. Metcalf."

Williams continued and highlighted that trading Metcalf would make sense as the Seahawks are currently in a rebuilding stage.

"Let's get what we can get for him. Let's get a first round draft pick hopefully for him and we'll have an extra first round draft pick next year and we'll have a chance to get us a really good quarterback and start the rebuild process."

Are the Seahawks in a rebuilding stage?

For many, that might be a rhetorical question. Having just come off their worst season in 11 years, which was followed up by trading their long-term franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos.

When the highlight of your off-season is a quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith, it doesn't exactly scream championship team. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is insisting, however, that they are not rebuilding, which may inspire confidence in some Seattle fans. However, he is also telling anyone who will listen that Drew Lock is a franchise QB.

Michigan and Bears Fan @MichiganFan4227 @RepoChris75 @ErikLambert1 Pete Carroll doesnt believe they are rebuilding, hes to old for a rebuild so the only reason hes coaching is because he believes they arent rebuilding. @RepoChris75 @ErikLambert1 Pete Carroll doesnt believe they are rebuilding, hes to old for a rebuild so the only reason hes coaching is because he believes they arent rebuilding.

Many would agree with Charean Williams' comments that Seattle should consider trading D.K. Metcalf if a good enough offer is on the table. In the current climate, it is very likely that at least one franchise will offer enough to get the attention of Seahawks GM John Schneider.

