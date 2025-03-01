Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025: Full list of NFC South team's selections

The Atlanta Falcons have been rebuilding for quite some time. The Falcons started last season with a bang, amassing a 6-3 record to lead the NFC South. However, following one too many losses and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picking up from the Falcons, they again missed the playoffs.

Hence, the Falcons will look forward to the 2025 NFL Draft as they look to add to their existing crop of talent.

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025

According to the Atlanta Falcons website, the franchise has five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

First round, Pick No. 15

Second round, Pick No. 46

Fourth round, Pick No. 117

Seventh round, Pick No. 244

Seventh round, Pick TBD

Atlanta Falcons' 2025 draft needs

Let's examine three core needs that the Falcons need to address with their handful of picks in this year's draft.

3. Center

The Atlanta Falcons have handed over the franchise keys to Michael Penix Jr. The former Washington Huskies standout took over from Kirk Cousins at the tail end of the 2024 regular season.

One way for a team to support its quarterback is to get a stellar center, and that's something that the Falcons must look into. It's especially true as Drew Dalman and Ryan Neuzil are set to become free agents.

Hence, the Falcons should look to draft a high-upside center in this year's draft. Players like North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, Sacramento State's Jackson Slater and Purdue's Marcus Mbow could be solid fits.

2. Cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons have a top-notch CB1 in AJ Terrell, and he'll be around for a long time. However, the spot opposite him is up for grabs, with Mike Hughes and Dee Alford set for free agency.

This year's cornerback class is stacked, and some top CBs will still be available on Day 2. Hence, the Falcons' scouting department should prioritize snagging a diamond in the rough.

Louisville's Quincy Riley, East Carolina's Shavon Revel and Nebraska's Tommi Hill could all be solid draft picks. Expect the Falcons to have their eyes on such prospects entering April.

1. Edge rusher

Elite edge rushers are key in the NFL, and most playoff teams have three or four pass rushers in their squads. The Falcons lacked such in 2024, and it wasn't a surprise when their playoff dreams were dashed.

Hence, the front office should prioritize improving the pass rush this offseason. However, before free agents are considered, the Falcons should get in an elite edge rusher in Round 1 of this year's draft.

Princely Umanmielen of Ole Miss and Marshall's Mike Green would be instant starters on the Falcons and solid building blocks for the roster.

