Atlanta Falcons mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Raheem Morris in 2024 NFL Draft

The biggest splash in free agency was made by the Atlanta Falcons when they signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. While only $90 million of that is guaranteed, the Falcons were very much sending a message that they are all-in on the former Minnesota Vikings QB.

As such, they will need to support him in the 2024 NFL draft if Raheem Morris is to have a good season as head coach. There are clear holes in the roster that anyone can see from the outside, with the biggest areas of need coming off the edge and in the receiving corps.

Kyle Pitts will be tasked with outperforming his role as a tight end, while Bijan Robinson will hope to take some of the pressure off Cousins with an outstanding second season in the league.

There is a lot of talent on the Falcons’ roster, hence why they made such a big play for Cousins, and whilst they may not be Superbowl contenders in 2024, this is a playoff roster if they have a good draft.

In the secondary, there are concerns that A.J. Terrell needs more support after he enjoyed an excellent season in 2023. This could come in the form of an additional cornerback, or even a safety who can be versatile across backfield roles.

Atlanta will need to look at that as a position of some importance, although not as urgent as the issues at edge rusher and WR.

In an ideal world, one of the three elite wide receiver prospects could fall to Atlanta at No. 8, but the chances of that happening feel exceedingly low as we move closer to the draft itself.

Atlanta fans can expect good things from their front office this year. They have made impressive moves in the draft in recent times, but any team is capable of a nightmare performance.

Any draft in which the Falcons don’t come out of the first round with an elite pass rusher is potentially disastrous. It’s too important a position to ignore and not have quality. You don’t get anywhere in the NFL without being able to pressure opposing QBs.

In an NFC South that contains Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr and Bryce Young, there is simply not a scenario where Atlanta can go into the 2024 season without being able to adequately pressure those players. It would be unsustainable.

Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios

Falcons mock draft: Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario for the Atlanta Falcons

The Sportskeeda 7-round Mock Draft simulator provided us with an ideal scenario for the Atlanta Falcons, in which they addressed needs on the edge and at wide receiver with their opening two selections.

Jared Verse is the best natural pass rusher in this draft class. He has explosive power off the line and can make offensive linemen look clumsy with his hand movement.

While there could be a suggestion that Bralen Trice is the most determined edge rusher in the class, it’s not worth the risk for the Falcons to miss out on a potential Pro Bowler. Verse vastly improves Atlanta’s defense and makes life more difficult for the quarterbacks the Falcons will have to face in 2024.

With the team’s second pick in the draft, Kirk Cousins is given an additional receiving option in the form of Florida State’s Keon Coleman. Coleman is a rangy, long receiver who has impressive ball skills. He won’t let you down if the ball is thrown up to him.

Whilst there are concerns over his relatively mediocre production at the collegiate level, you have to look at the type and see the qualities that he will bring.

You can’t turn down a receiver with these natural attributes at this point and with Pitts and Robinson around him, Cousins will be able to help him develop gradually into a first-round talent.

Kris Abrams-Draine out of Missouri is probably the best CB option the team could get by waiting until their third selection. Whilst not as elite as some of the other players in that spot, he is an effective playmaker with good size and versatility across the secondary.

Tyler Davis out of Clemson is an incredibly dependable presence on the defensive line. Since 2019 he has started 52 games for the Tigers and is explosive in the gap. He can stuff runs and occasionally get to the QB.

This is an added bit of quality to the Falcons' defense at a fairly low cost with their fourth pick.

Here’s how their draft class played out in full in this scenario:

· Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

· Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

· Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

· Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

· Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

· Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR, Georgia

· Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina

· Eyabi Okie-Anoma, EDGE, Charlotte

Falcons mock draft: Worst-case scenario

A disaster draft class for the Falcons

Having the 8th pick in the first round would normally be a blessing for a team, and while the Falcons would be getting the best TE in the class with Brock Bowers, they just don’t need him. To call this a waste of a pick would be harsh, but with Kyle Pitts already in place it’s difficult to see the value, especially with Malik Nabers still on the board.

Edge rushing gets ignored in the second round in this scenario as Jer’Zhan Newton is selected out of Illinois, while Trey Benson, who will be nothing more than a backup to Bijan Robinson, is the third player chosen by the Falcons.

To get to the third day of the NFL draft and still not have an edge rusher or a wide receiver drafted would be criminal for the Atlanta Falcons front office.

Yes, a couple of players intersect both of these lists with Kris Abrams-Draine being drafted both times, but it is more about the value of the selection and how it came before other areas of need.

Nelson Ceaser finally arrives as help from the edge with the team’s sixth selection, but he isn’t necessarily a guaranteed starter in his rookie year. He simply doesn’t have the quality that the team needs moving forward in this spot.

Leaving the NFL draft with this group of players would show an ignorance of the team’s needs and leave Atlanta Falcons’ fans desperately unhappy.

Here’s the full list of worst-case scenario picks:

· Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

· Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

· Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

· Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

· Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

· Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston

· Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State

· Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina