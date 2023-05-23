Austin Ekeler contract breakdown: How much is Chargers RB getting paid in a new deal?

Austin Ekeler put pen to paper with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 on a four-year, $24.5 million contract. From 2021–22, he has led the NFL with 38 total touchdowns.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Chargers and Ekeler agreed to a revised contract. He will receive a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023, along with prorated bonuses of $1.5 million and a potential bonus of $2 million if unspecified incentives are met.

The veteran running back was permitted to consider a trade this offseason after becoming frustrated with how the extension talks were going. Rapoport said Ekeler wouldn't be traded anytime soon.

Ekeler desired to stay with the team that had acquired him as an undrafted free agent in 2017 despite making the contract request.

Considering that he has been one of the finest running backs in the league in the past couple of years and was the NFL's leading scorer in 2021, this agreement makes him a steal.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be glad to have Ekeler back for another campaign. He completes Justin Herbert's impressive arsenal of offensive firearms, which also includes Quentin Johnston, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

Since quarterback Justin Herbert's contract is set to run its course after the 2024 season, an extension is also likely due soon. In light of this, the Chargers took the necessary measures to keep Ekeler with the team this season without having to make an extended commitment.

Since the Chargers also do not possess any extra guaranteed catalysts at running back on their roster, getting Austin Ekeler to play for them in 2023 is crucial. The squad needs as much weaponry as attainable to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ekeler's presence unquestionably improves their capacity for point production in the fiercely competitive AFC.

Austin Ekeler's contract incentives:

As per Tom Pelissero, Ekeler will have these incentives in his updated contract for the upcoming season.

Up to $1M for total yards (tiers from 1,125 to 1,639)

Up to $600K for TDs (tiers from 10 to 16)

$150K for Pro Bowl

Austin Ekeler has been one of the best backs in the NFL

After being restricted to 10 games in 2020 because of injury, Austin Ekeler, 28, has become one of the league's most prolific skill performers over the past two years. Ekeler has rushed for 1,826 yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Over that time, he has also recorded 177 receptions for 1,369 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler's 2022 campaign was the most productive of his career. He gained 4.5 yards per carry while carrying for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 722 yards and five more touchdowns in the air.

Austin Ekeler has scored 34 touchdowns on the ground and 29 more through reception in 89 appearances for the Chargers. Over that time, he has accumulated 7,125 total yards and almost as many receiving yards as rushing yards.

