40 Best Austin Ekeler-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2022

The NFL regular season has already begun and fantasy football is getting more interesting than ever. Fantasy managers look to build a strong team and hope to collect the highest points from every single fixture.
However, when it comes to team names, managers can get creative. They look to input the most hilarious or player-inspired names into their fantasy outfit. This makes the game much more appealing to other players in the fantasy league.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is in decent form this 2022-23 season. Let's take a look at the best fantasy football team names related to the 27-year-old.
Here are the top 40 Austin Ekeler-inspired fantasy football names -
- Ecklerning Curve
- The Uncanny Eks-Men
- Ecklurkers
- Eks Gone Give it to Ya
- Ecks Factor
- Eks marks the spot
- Eks Men: First Class
- Austin City Limits
- Eckstreme Sports
- Shipping Up To Austin
- Eckstreme Terrain
- Eks Men: Days Of Future Past
- Eks Men: Apocalyspe
- Ekeler In the Crowd
- Austin, TD
- Eks Men: Last Stand
- Eks Boyfriend
- Eklerning Curve
- Austin TD Limits
- Rated Eks
- What The Ekeler?
- Austin 3:16
- Eks Men United
- Austin Powers
- Bert and Ekky
- My Ek, My Back
- From One Ekstreme To The Next
- Ekstreme Dayz
- Carry to Ekstremes
- Give Em Ek!
- Ekeler? I Barely Even Know Her!
- Eke Eke Ekeler
Where to draft Austin Ekeler in fantasy football 2022?
Last season, Austin Ekeler collected 20 touchdowns (12 rushing and 8 receiving). He will certainly look to repeat the feat this campaign.
Ekeler's ADP is 7.35 this season as the veteran has set new milestones in his career with 911 rushing yards on 206 carries during the 2021-22 league year. He has the top ADP amongst his Chargers teammates.
Los Angeles has some of the best attackers in the NFL and drafting Austin would be a cherry on the cake for your fantasy. The 27-year-old could be a handy pick in the early rounds of the season considering his 7.35 ADP.