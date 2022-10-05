40 Best Austin Ekeler-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2022

The NFL regular season has already begun and fantasy football is getting more interesting than ever. Fantasy managers look to build a strong team and hope to collect the highest points from every single fixture.

However, when it comes to team names, managers can get creative. They look to input the most hilarious or player-inspired names into their fantasy outfit. This makes the game much more appealing to other players in the fantasy league.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is in decent form this 2022-23 season. Let's take a look at the best fantasy football team names related to the 27-year-old.

Here are the top 40 Austin Ekeler-inspired fantasy football names -

Ecklerning Curve

The Uncanny Eks-Men

Ecklurkers

Eks Gone Give it to Ya

Ecks Factor

Eks marks the spot

Eks Men: First Class

Austin City Limits

Eckstreme Sports

Shipping Up To Austin

Eckstreme Terrain

Eks Men: Days Of Future Past

Eks Men: Apocalyspe

Ekeler In the Crowd

Austin, TD

Eks Men: Last Stand

Eks Boyfriend

Eklerning Curve

Austin TD Limits

Rated Eks

What The Ekeler?

Austin 3:16

Eks Men United

Austin Powers

Bert and Ekky

My Ek, My Back

From One Ekstreme To The Next

Ekstreme Dayz

Carry to Ekstremes

Eks-Boyfriend

Give Em Ek!

Ekeler? I Barely Even Know Her!

Eke Eke Ekeler

Where to draft Austin Ekeler in fantasy football 2022?

Last season, Austin Ekeler collected 20 touchdowns (12 rushing and 8 receiving). He will certainly look to repeat the feat this campaign.

Ekeler's ADP is 7.35 this season as the veteran has set new milestones in his career with 911 rushing yards on 206 carries during the 2021-22 league year. He has the top ADP amongst his Chargers teammates.

Los Angeles has some of the best attackers in the NFL and drafting Austin would be a cherry on the cake for your fantasy. The 27-year-old could be a handy pick in the early rounds of the season considering his 7.35 ADP.

