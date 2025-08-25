Austin Ekeler Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should football managers draft Commanders RB this year?

After spending his entire NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Austin Ekeler had a strong first season with the Washington Commanders last year. The RB finished with 367 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 35 receptions, 366 receiving yards, and no receiving touchdowns in 12 games played.

In fantasy football, Ekeler finished as the RB34 in PPR (points per reception) leagues, averaging 11.0 points per game in the process. Although his best football is likely behind him, Ekeler's ADP (average draft position) has been increasing in recent days due to the departure of starting RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 sixth round draft pick, something that has opened the door to Ekeler taking the starting role in Washington this year. Due to this, Fantasy Pros is projecting Ekeler as the RB37 and No. 117 overall player available this year. This ranking would likely result in Ekeler being selected near the 12th round of your fantasy football draft this summer.

However, with a long injury history and his increasing age (30 years of age right now), there are concerns about whether you should select Ekeler in your league in 2025.

Austin Ekeler 2025 fantasy football outlook after Brian Robinson Jr. trade

Ekeler is still one of the best receiving running backs in the sport, something that keeps his weekly fantasy football floor somewhat safe. However, he does not have the top end speed that he once did and was the clear No. 2 option in the rushing game last year behind Robinson.

With Robinson no longer with the club, Ekeler will likely get opportunities to establish himself as the clear RB1 early in the campaign. Despite this, the Commanders do have some exciting players who could push Ekeler down the depth chart in 2025.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are all exciting and dynamic rushers who are all fighting for the Commanders backup role to start the season. Croskey-Merritt in particular has impressed in training camp and could pose a real threat to Ekeler as the campaign progresses.

Ekeler should be viewed as a low-end RB3 to start the season, with a relatively safe floor and not too much of a ceiling past the RB3 ranks. However, should Croskey-Merritt or another rusher take command of the role, Ekeler could be an early season release candidate in football fantasy.

