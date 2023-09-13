Austin Ekeler injury update: Latest on Chargers RB for Fantasy Football Week 2

Austin Ekeler has been arguably the best overall fanatsy football player in recent years, consistently dominating with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has finished as the RB1 and RB2 in the past two seasons, leading all players in total touchdowns during that time. He understandably had an incredibly bright outlook ahead of the 2023 NFL season, but a Week 1 injury potentially changes things a bit.

The Chargers' superstar running back was forced to leave their Week 1 game early after suffering an ankle injury. While his fantasy managers were surely pleased with his usual massive performance, they will now turn their focus to his concerning injury. He's currently questionable to play in Week 2 and could potentially miss time.

Austin Ekeler's injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Austin Ekeler

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Ekeler was removed from the second half of the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins with an apparent ankle injury. Fantasy football managers with the star back on their rosters grew much more concerned when he was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. Entering Week 2, his status looks questionable at best.

Also Read: Austin Ekeler fantasy outlook

According to head coach Brandon Staley, Ekeler's injury status for their upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans is completely unknown at this point. Apparently the Chargers want to see how it responds to treatment before determing how much, if at all, he will practice this week. That will presumably play a major role in his status for Week 2, which is currently listed as questionable.

For managers looking to trade for an Ekeler replacement in their lineups, make sure to use Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer.

What happened to Austin Ekeler?

Ekeler injury

Ekeler finished Week 1 with another elite fantasy football performance, including recording 20 touches for 164 yards and a touchdown. He did so despite failing to complete the game following a second-half ankle injury. The Chargers have remained vague on the severity of the injury, claiming they want to take a wait-and-see approach moving forward.

Upon Ekeler's exit, Josh Kelley stepped in and put together a solid performance of his own, posting 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. He makes a ton of sense as a waiver wire addition this week, especially for managers looking to potentially replace Ekeler.

Also Read: Top Week 2 waiver wire pickups

When will Austin Ekeler return?

Ekeler update

Ekeler's current status for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season and beyond are currently unknown, as he's listed as questionable. It's possible he's available to play for their Chargers' upcoming game against the Titans, but that will depend upon how quickly he can recover and get back on the field.

Before replacing Ekeler in fantasy lineups, make sure to check out Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer.

Ankle injuries can be extremely difficult to overcome for any NFL player, but especially running backs. Fantasy managers should be making other plans for their Week 2 lineups, while also hoping their likely first-round draft pick makes a speedy return.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!