Top Week 2 waiver wire pickups: Which RBs to target in fantasy football 

The waiver wire is one of the most important factors during each week of every fantasy football season. It represent the most useful tool to improve a fantasy roster as the season plays out.

It can help managers make up for certain players that they may have been wrong about during their drafts, as well as give teams an opportunity to replace injured players.

Running backs will always be some of the most important players in fantasy football. Managers should always be checking their waiver wire each week for running backs who can potentially help their team. Here are some of best ones to target in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 2 waiver wire: Top RBs to target

The following running backs make the most sense as Week 2 waiver wire targets due to their Week 1 activity and projected future role.

Gus Edwards fantasy projection: Why you should consider Ravens RB

Gus Edwards

JK Dobbins unfortunately sufered a season-ending Achilles injury during the Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 game. This means Gus Edwards is next in line to take over as their starting running back, making him an obvious waier wire target for Week 2.

While the Ravens could go with a committee approach to replacing Dobbins, Edwards is likely to lead the way. He's also their best short-yardage back, likely giving him the most touchdown opportunities. He recorded eight carries for 32 yards following Dobbins' Week 1 injury.

Kenneth Gainwell fantasy projection: Why you should consider Eagles RB

Kenneth Gainwell

The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Miles Sanders during the 2023 NFL offseason. They replaced him by adding D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny. Neither of them ended up being their featured back in Week 1 as Kenneth Gainwell dominated the backfield touches.

Penny ended up being a healthy scratch for Week 1, while Swift received just three touches. Gainwell was nearly featured exclusively, receiving a solid 18 touches. The Eagles are one of the best rushing teams, with one of the best offensive lines, making Gainwell a must-add on the fantasy football waiver wire.

Kyren Williams fantasy projection: Why you should consider Rams RB

Kyren Williams

Cam Akers entered the 2023 NFL season projected to handle a massive workload for the Los Angeles Rams. While he received plenty of touches in Week 1, he did little with them. He was also significantly outperformed by Kyren Williams.

While Akers recorded 22 carries for an awful 29 yards, Williams shined with 15 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Williams' efficiency could surely earn him additional usage in Week 2 and his upside warrants a waiver wire add.

