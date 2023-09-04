D'Andre Swift fantasy outlook: Is Eagles RB a good pick in 2023?

D'Andre Swift has consisitenly shown that he has the explosive running style and backfield receiving skills to be a fantasy football star. The issue with his 2022 NFL season was that injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential. Despite his elite upside, his inconsistencies resulted in him being traded to a new team for the first time during the offseason.

In a brand new situation with one of the best rushing teams in the NFL, though in a crowded backfield, Swift makes for an interesting running back option for the 2023 NFL season. His ceiling appears to be high, but his floor is also relatively low.

D'Andre Swift's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

D'Andre Swift was extremely efficient during his 2022 fantasy football campaign, but never received enough touches to break out in a big way. Despite ranking third among all running backs in fantasy points per touch, he ranked as just the RB23 in fantasy points per game. Most of this was due to his injuries and lack of total touchdowns.

The main reason Swift recorded so few touchdowns per game last year was the emergence of Jamaal Williams. He led all NFL players with a massive 17 rushing touchdowns last season for the Detroit Lions. Now with the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift currently sits at the top of their depth chart, ahead of Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell.

While both have flashed a ton of potential upside during their careers so far, they come with their own red flags. Swift is also the most talented all-around running back on the Eagles roster by a fairly significant margin. Gainwell has never served more than a complimentary role, while Penny has an extensive injury history.

Swift has a wide range of realistic outcomes for the 2023 fantasy football season when weighing all of the various factors. If the Eagles choose to heavily feature him, he has massive upside, but their potential committee approach severely lowers his floor.

Is D'Andre Swift a good pick in Football Football this year?

D'Andre Swift has never completed a full season in his three years with the Detroit Lions, but has still been consistently productive. He has exceeded 500 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards and 45 receptions in all three of his seasons so far, while totaling 25 career touchdowns. This is part of what makes Swift such a polarizing fantasy pick in 2023.

The talented running back has always been a highly productive player when he gets enough volume to showcase his skillset. The issue with joining the Eagles is that he may once again find it difficult to carve out a large enough role to be a fantasy football star. He will compete with their other running backs for touches, as well as quarterback Jalen Hurts' elite ground game.

On the positive side for Swift, he joins a team with arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, which helped them rank among the top rushing teams during the 2022 NFL season. They also mostly featured Miles Sanders out of their backfield, so Swift does have a path to an elevated role within an ideal situation.

With Sanders departing during the offseason, this creates more than enough upside to make him a valuable fantasy pick for the right price during drafts this year.

Where should you draft D'Andre Swift this year?

D'Andre Swift currently ranks as the RB30 and 74th overall player in upcoming 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. This means he most often profiles as an RB3 on many fantasy rosters. He is usually being selected somewhere around the sixth or seventh round in most fantasy drafts, depending upon the league format and scoring settings.

The Philadelphia Eagles' new running back is currently being drafted around the same time as several other expected committee running backs this year, including Isiah Pacheco, AJ Dillon, and David Montgomery. Swift holds the most dynamic skillset of the group, especially in terms of explosiveness and receiving abilities. He also has the best chance of the highest target share in this group.

Other running backs with a similar ADP to Swift include James Cook and Javonte Williams. While both of them also have plenty of upside, they come with their own concerns as well.

Cook is expected to take on an expanded role for the first time in his career and plays for a team that doesn't feature their running backs often.

Williams has been unable to stay healthy during his career so far and also has new target competition this year.

All things considered, D'Andre Swift makes for a strong speculative pick in the middle rounds of 2023 fantasy football drafts. His ceiling shows he can potentially far exceed his current projections relative to his ADP, but his risk factors also give him dangerous bust potential.

