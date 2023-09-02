Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Falcons RB in 2023?

Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the biggest breakout stars in fantasy football history two years ago during the 2021 NFL season. After spending all his career as a journeyman role player and special teamer, he emerged seemingly out of nowhere to become a legitimate offensive weapon.

It is even more surprising that he did so by switching to a primary running back instead of a wide receiver, as he mainly had been before the breakout. Patterson took another step forward in 2022, quietly improving his rushing statistics even further. While the 2023 NFL season brings new competition for carries, his dynamic skillset can still make him useful in fantasy football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Jamaal Williams Fantasy Outlook

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Cordarrelle Patterson's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson broke out considerably two years ago, setting new career highs in many categories. This includes a dynamic list of rushing yards, receiving yards, carries, total touches, and touchdowns. He more than doubled his rushing yards compared to any other season of his career. He increased his rushing yardage even higher last year to prove it wasn't a fluke.

After his huge breakout for 618 rushing yards in 2021, Patterson improved to 695 rushing yards in 2022 and did so in three fewer games than the season before. The Atlanta Falcons unlocked the potential he flashed with several teams along the way. He has taken the field for five different teams across the past decade but has never come close to his fantasy football production with the Falcons.

Made his performances even more impressive last year despite the emergence of rookie running back Tyler Allgeier. Patterson proved capable of contributing to a backfield using multiple running backs.

He will face an additional challenge during the 2023 season, with rookie superstar Bijan Robinson joining the mix. The veteran may have to rely more on his dynamic skillset this year, but the Falcons' offensive roster allows him to do so.

Also Read: Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Outlook

Is Cordarrelle Patterson a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson began his career as a wide receiver before eventually transitioning to a hybrid running back. With the rise of Tyler Allgeier and the addition of Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft, Patterson may need to go back to more of a receiving role in the Atlanta Falcons offense, as it will be challenging to have enough carries to remain relevant in fantasy football realistically.

Use the fantasy football trade analyzer to get the most value out of every transaction.

The Falcons will enter the 2023 NFL season with one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire league. They lack talent in the position after Drake London, who appears to be a promising prospect after a strong rookie campaign last year. This potentially creates an opportunity for Patterson to increase his role as a pass catcher, whether out of the backfield or lined up as a wide receiver.

What makes any fantasy football player a good pick depends highly on where they are selected in the draft relative to their ADP. Their expected role on a fantasy roster is another important factor. In the right situation on a fantasy team, Patterson can potentially be a valuable pick, but expectations should be reasonably managed.

Also Read: Allen Lazard Fantasy Outlook

Where should you draft Cordarrelle Patterson this year?

Cordarrelle Patterson

According to his recent ADP, Atlanta's versatile utility player is currently ranked as the RB59 and 212th overall player in upcoming 2023 fantasy football drafts. This means he profiles as a speculative late-round flier in most fantasy drafts this year. His ADP suggests that he projects as an RB5 on most fantasy rosters, making him a depth piece with potential upside in a dynamic hybrid role.

Patterson is currently being selected around the same time as other running backs such as Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt. Neither of them is even on an NFL roster right now as they remain free agents with Week 1 of the new season quickly approaching. At least Patterson is with the Falcons, who have proven they can get the most production out of his skill set.

Other running backs with a similar ADP include Clyde Edwards-Helaire and D'Onta Foreman. They have similar situations to Patterson as the implied third running back on their team's depth chart. Patterson's advantage over each of them is his ability to line up as a wide receiver. If he does serve in this type of role, he could also receive eligibility in multiple positions for fantasy football, increasing his potential overall value.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!