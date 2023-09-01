Allen Lazard fantasy outlook: Should you draft Jets WR in 2023?

Allen Lazard will play for a new team during the 2023 NFL season. While switching teams will always have an impact on any player's fantasy football value, this particular case can be viewed much differently.

The veteran will be in a similar situation this year to what he has been in for just about every season of his career. He will be a clear WR2 with the same quarterback, despite being on a new team. This makes him an intriguing wide receiver option to target this year during upcoming 2023 fantasy football drafts.

Allen Lazard's Fantasy Outlook

Allen Lazard put together the best performance of his career last year during the 2022 NFL season. He set new career-highs in different categories, including his 60 receptions on 100 targets for 788 yards. He has also demonstrated statistical progress in each of his four seasons, so he has been trending in the right direction.

The wide receiver switched teams during the 2023 NFL offseason, leaving the Green Bay Packers to join Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. Switching teams often completely changes the fantasy football outlook for a receiver, but not Lazard. A new system, role and quarterback are usually the biggest factors to this situation, but Lazard avoids most of them.

The Jets recently hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, who Rodgers and Lazard worked with in Green Bay. This means the veteran wide out will be playing in a familiar system, with a familiar quarterback and in a familiar role. He served as the WR2 in Hackett's system behind Davante Adams with the Packers and will do so again behind Garrett Wilson with the Jets.

The general continuity suggests that Lazard can potentially take another step forward this year. The fact that he has more first-hand experience with the system and quarterback than most other Jets' receivers, with the exception of Randall Cobb, further boosts his 2023 fantasy outlook.

Is Allen Lazard a good pick in Football Football this year?

Allen Lazard, along with Randall Cobb, was specifically recruited by Aaron Rodgers to join him on the New York Jets for the upcoming season. The trio will all take the field for a different team other than the Green Bay Packers for the first time ever. Considering Lazard and Rodgers already have established chemistry, the wide receiver may be heavily relied on with their new team.

When Lazard first joined the Jets, they appeared to have an extremely crowded group of wide receivers competing for targets. While Garrett Wilson is clearly their WR1 this year, the rest of the depth chart needed to be organized. With Week 1 right around the corner, it now appears that Lazard will be firmly locked into the WR2 spot.

Things have opened up for Lazard after Corey Davis shockingly retired and Elijah Moore was traded to the Cleveland Browns. His chemistry with Rodgers and knowledge of Hackett's system make him an intriguing option in fantasy football, especially in the early part of the 2023 NFL season.

He has a legitimate shot at being a key piece of the Jets' passing scheme this year, while also serving as a trusted target for Rodgers in crucial in-game situations.

Where should you draft Allen Lazard this year?

Allen Lazard currently ranks as the WR51 and 137th overall player in upcoming 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. This means he profiles as a WR4 or WR5 on most fantasy rosters and is most often being deployed as a depth piece for many fantasy teams, depending on the league format and scoring settings.

For managers looking to land Lazard during their upcoming 2023 fantasy drafts, they will likely need to target him around the 11th or 12th round. This makes him an excellent pick in the later rounds of drafts. His chemistry with Rodgers and implied role within the Jets offensive system implies a relatively safe floor, while his recent statistical progress gives him some upside as well.

Other wide receivers with a similar ADP as Lazard include veterans such as Adam Thielen and Jakobi Meyers. Both alternative options will also be playing for new NFL teams during the upcoming 2023 season, but are in much less ideal situations than Lazard. They are also playing for teams with much lower expectations this season than the Jets.

At his current ADP, Allen Lazard makes for an interesting speculative pick in fantasy football drafts. He is a relatively safe depth wide receiver with a real chance to emerge as a weekly starter in fantasy line ups.

