JK Dobbins injury replacements: 3 waiver wire RBs to target in fantasy football

JK Dobbins will miss yet another year of fantasy football after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens' running back had high expectations entering the year, but lasted less than one full game.

He has unfortunately been unable to stay healthy in any of his NFL seasons so far. For fantasy football managers who took the gamble on JK Dobbins' elite upside in their drafts this year, they are now left scrambling for a replacement.

The waiver wire is one of the best ways to do so, featuring plenty of solid options ahead of Week 2. Here are three potential running back targets.

Gus Edwards fantasy projection: Why you should target Ravens RB for Week 2 to replace JK Dobbins

Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards is the most logical candidate to directly replace JK Dobbins as the leading running back for the Baltimore Ravens. While he features much less upside than the explosive starter, he has also been a reliable option for the franchise.

Edwards has filled in for JK Dobbins before, and did so again when he left their Week 1 game against the Houston Texans. While Justice Hill vultured two touchdowns, Edwards led the way in carries, earning eight of them for 32 yards.

Tyler Allgeier fantasy projection: Why you should target Falcons RB for Week 2

Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier put together an excellent rookie campaign last year during the 2022 season. When the Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it made most fantasy managers completely pass on Allgeier during their drafts.

The Falcons proved in Week 1 that both young running backs can play a major role in their offensive scheme. Allgeier actually led the team in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns in their first game together. While Robinson has more season-long upside, Allgeier is currently one of the best overall waiver wire targets entering Week 2.

Kenneth Gainwell fantasy projection: Why you should target Eagles RB for Week 2

Kenneth Gainwell

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2023 NFL season with an unclear running back hierarchy, giving them a complicated fantasy football situation. Most assumed they would use a committee approach to their backfield, but at least for Week 1, Kenneth Gainwell was clearly their featured back.

Gainwell topped all of the Eagles' running backs with a solid 18 touches. This is notable considering D'Andre Swift was given just three touches and Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch. The Eagles are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL, making Gainwell and excellent speculative waiver wire add this week.

