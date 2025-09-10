Austin Ekeler injury update: Latest on Commanders RB for Fantasy Football Week 2

Austin Ekeler was one of three players who led the Washington Commanders' rushing offense in their Week 1 win over the New York Giants. However, he took a back seat behind rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who recorded 10 rushes for 82 yards and one touchdown.Ekeler may have been less involved due to a shoulder ailment. He was on the team's first injury report on Monday, just one day after the 21-6 win.With its next game scheduled for Thursday, let's explore if the running back will be fit in time to play in a short week.Austin Ekeler injury update: What happened to the Commanders RB?Austin Ekeler's shoulder injury likely happened during the Week 1 matchup with the New York Giants. While it's unclear at which point he suffered it, he logged limited offensive snaps. Ekeler only had six carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 31 yards.Since then, he has been listed as a limited participant twice on Washington's practice report. The first one was released on Monday, but it was an estimation as the team only held a walkthrough.The Commanders issued another injury report on Tuesday, with Ekeler listed as a limited practice participant.When will Austin Ekeler return?Unless he has a setback before Thursday's game, Austin Ekeler is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers.Although an early injury designation is concerning for his 2025 season, it's possible that the team is limiting his practice time as a precaution. Additionally, Commanders coach Dan Quinn has not indicated that he could be out of Thursday's matchup.Ekeler would likely continue splitting the running back duties with Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt even if he is available. Meanwhile, Croskey-Merritt is expected have more touches than he had in Week 1 if Ekeler is out.Ekeler entered this season as Washington's top running back, and he's also a useful contributor on passing downs. He recorded 77 rushes for 367 yards and four touchdowns in the 2024 regular season, while adding 35 receptions for 366 yards in 12 games. Ekeler also amassed 34 touches for 173 yards in three postseason games.