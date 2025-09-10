  • home icon
  • Austin Ekeler injury update: Latest on Commanders RB for Fantasy Football Week 2

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 10, 2025 14:32 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Austin Ekeler injury update: Latest on Commanders RB for Fantasy Football Week 2 (image credit: IMAGN)

Austin Ekeler was one of three players who led the Washington Commanders' rushing offense in their Week 1 win over the New York Giants. However, he took a back seat behind rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who recorded 10 rushes for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Ekeler may have been less involved due to a shoulder ailment. He was on the team's first injury report on Monday, just one day after the 21-6 win.

With its next game scheduled for Thursday, let's explore if the running back will be fit in time to play in a short week.

Austin Ekeler injury update: What happened to the Commanders RB?

Austin Ekeler's shoulder injury likely happened during the Week 1 matchup with the New York Giants. While it's unclear at which point he suffered it, he logged limited offensive snaps. Ekeler only had six carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 31 yards.

Since then, he has been listed as a limited participant twice on Washington's practice report. The first one was released on Monday, but it was an estimation as the team only held a walkthrough.

The Commanders issued another injury report on Tuesday, with Ekeler listed as a limited practice participant.

When will Austin Ekeler return?

Unless he has a setback before Thursday's game, Austin Ekeler is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers.

Although an early injury designation is concerning for his 2025 season, it's possible that the team is limiting his practice time as a precaution. Additionally, Commanders coach Dan Quinn has not indicated that he could be out of Thursday's matchup.

Ekeler would likely continue splitting the running back duties with Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt even if he is available. Meanwhile, Croskey-Merritt is expected have more touches than he had in Week 1 if Ekeler is out.

Ekeler entered this season as Washington's top running back, and he's also a useful contributor on passing downs. He recorded 77 rushes for 367 yards and four touchdowns in the 2024 regular season, while adding 35 receptions for 366 yards in 12 games. Ekeler also amassed 34 touches for 173 yards in three postseason games.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
