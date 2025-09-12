Austin Ekeler replacements: 5 RBs Commanders should immediately trade for ft. James Conner

The Washington Commanders are already facing significant challenges to their hopes of repeating their remarkable 2024 turnaround, and it is just the second game week.

In the fourth quarter of Thursday's 18-27 loss at the Green Bay Packers, running back Austin Ekeler exited with what was said to be a non-contact injury. After ten minutes, the worst update possible came: he had hurt his Achilles tendon.

Seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to become the lead back for an indefinite period after that, but Dan Quinn and Adam Peters may want some more proven names, especially in the wake of Brian Robinson Jr.'s departure. Here are five names they may want to consider on the trade market.

5 Austin Ekeler replacements Commanders should consider

5) Devin Singletary

New York Giants v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Devin Singletary appears to be on his way out of the New York Giants. Initially signed in 2024 to be a lead back of sorts, he ended up being crushingly outplayed by then-rookie Tyrone Tracy. The team also has Cam Skattebo and Eric Gray, making him redundant.

However, his past work before arriving in East Rutherford cannot be denied. Between 2021 and 2023, he was an 800-yard rusher, so perhaps the Commanders will be the ones to bring back that man and provide a mostly young core with veteran guidance.

4) Jordan Mason

NFL: SEP 08 Vikings at Bears - Source: Getty

Jordan Mason was stellar in the early part of the 2024 season as Christian McCaffrey's injury stand-in. That led to interest from many teams, and the Minnesota Vikings pounced with a trade.

Just days before he takes the field in purple and gold for the second time, however, he may be on the move again. With Aaron Jones still in his prime, he will continue facing limited opportunities to start - something that may increase in Landover.

3) James Conner

Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

James Conner is still on a burgeoning team in the Arizona Cardinals, who are eyeing a playoff return with Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride. However, youngsters Trey Benson and Emari Demercado are looming behind him.

And with the Commanders without a pair of credible rushers, they may need to make a move to improve their ground game. Perhaps a Pro Bowler may do the trick.

2) Tyler Allgeier

Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

When Tyler Allgeier was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, he was initially thought to become their lead back. But then Bijan Robinson arrived in 2023, and he was soon left behind.

Since then, he has been mostly playing second fiddle to his more dynamic counterpart. And with him entering the final year of his contract, maybe a change in scenery is what he needs to regain his starting spot.

1) David Montgomery

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

"Sonic and Knuckles" was fun while it lasted, but it has become abundantly clear that Jahmyr Gibbs is the alpha of the Detroit Lions' running game.

That is no knock on David Montgomery, who was the primary starter in his teammate's first two years. But if he wants another opportunity to lead, then the Lions' vanquishers in last season's Divisional Round have a spot for him.

