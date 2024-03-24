Austin Johnson Bills Contract: How much will DT earn in Buffalo?

Austin Johnson is taking his talents to Buffalo. The former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle has reportedly signed a one-year contract worth $4 million. Johnson rejected advances from numerous other franchises, including the Arizona Cardinals, to join Sean McDermott's side.

The signing of Johnson might prove to be a masterstroke, with the Penn State alum slowly but surely reaching the peak of his powers. He'll be tasked with helping the Bills get over their Super Bowl hump.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Austin Johnson's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Austin Johnson has made $24,162,229 in his eight-year NFL career. The Penn State product is a journeyman career backup, having played for three franchises in eight years.

Johnson started his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. He earned $5,662,229 on the franchise, essentially his rookie contract.

Upon his departure from the Titans, Johnson joined the New York Giants. He earned $4,500,000 in two years with the New York franchise before taking his talents to Los Angeles.

As a member of the LA Chargers, Austin Johnson earned $14,000,000 during his two-year stint with the franchise. He saw an increase in playing time under Brandon Staley's watch.

Expand Tweet

Austin Johnson's career timeline

Austin Johnson was a standout defensive tackle at Penn State during his collegiate football career. The Galloway, New Jersey native made a name for himself at Penn State and was part of one of the nation's most lethal rush defenses.

Following his collegiate football career, most analysts projected Johnson to be a second-round pick. The Tennessee Titans agreed, drafting him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and signing him to a four-year, $5.66 million deal with $3.02 million as guaranteed money.

Johnson had a solid time in Tennessee and was featured mainly as a backup defensive tackle. His final season in Tennessee saw him appear in 16 matches (starting just one) and amass 23 tackles in his limited time on the Gridiron.

Johnson joined the New York Giants upon the expiry of his rookie deal with the Titans. Unlike with his previous team, Johnson was a shoo-in to start on the Giants. His second and final season with the franchise saw him start all 17 games and record a career-high in tackles with 72 tackles.

Following the 2022 NFL season, Johnson moved again, this time to Los Angeles. The seasoned veteran joined the Chargers on a two-year deal worth $14 million. Johnson started every game in 2023, recording 46 tackles, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two passes defensed.

Johnson will pair up with Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, the first person to announce the new deal online. Both Jones and Johnson were teammates at Penn State, and they'll be looking to run it back on the Bills defense.