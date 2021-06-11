Aviators vs Conquerors prediction & match preview - June 11 | Spring League 2021

The Spring League Friday night double-header will be capped off with a matchup between the Aviators and Conquerors.

The Aviators are the only winless team in the 2021 Spring League this season and will look to end that on Friday night. The Aviators are coming off a tough loss to the Linemen in Week 5, where they blew a 10-point halftime lead. They currently have the worst offense and defense in the Spring League heading into Week 6.

The Conquerors, meanwhile, are coming off an excellent win against the Alphas. With the win over the Alphas, the Conquerors took over sole possession of second place in the North Division. If the Conquerors win and the Linemen lose, the former will move into a tie with the Linemen heading into the Mega Bowl.

Aviators vs Conquerors: How to Watch | Spring League 2021

Date: June 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM EST

How to Watch: FS1

The last week of #TSL2021 regular season games starts in Indy on Friday night!



Both games will air on @FS1.#TSLLinemen (4-1) vs. #TSLAlphas (3-2)

⏰: 7 pm ET#TSLAviators (0-5) vs. #TSLConquerors (3-2)

⏰ 10 pm ET



Shoutout to @USCoachways for moving our teams around Indy. pic.twitter.com/7qZM9R3Fgg — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 10, 2021

Aviators vs Conquerors: Head-to-Head | Spring League 2021

Aviators

The Aviators and Conquerors are meeting for the final time during the 2021 Spring League season on Friday night. During their first meeting, the Conquerors dominated from start to finish. Unfortunately, the Aviators lost to the Conquerors 34-7 during Week 3 of the Spring Season.

Aviators vs Conquerors: Team News | Spring League 2021

Aviators

Aviators

The Aviators are entering their Week 6 game against the Conquerors with an 0-5 record. Their offense has only scored 44 total points this season and will look to end the season on a good note against the Conquerors. The Aviators defense has surrendered 124 points to opposing offenses in 2021.

With one week left to play in the #TSL2021 regular season, here’s how the divisions break down.



The #TSLLinemen and #TSLJousters control their own destinies but neither team has clinched heading into Week 6.



🎨: @AlmanzaStudioz pic.twitter.com/j59630Phyc — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 7, 2021

Conquerors

Spring League

The Conquerors are heading into their Week 6 meeting with the Aviators with the second-best offense in the Spring League. Their offense has scored a total of 148 points against Spring League opponents in 2021. In addition, the Conquerors' defense has given up 109 points to the opposing offense, which gives the Aviators some hope in their Week 6 game.

Aviators vs Conquerors: Projected Staters | Spring League 2021

Aviators

QB: Seth Suida

RB: Romar Morris

WR: Charles Johnson II, Delvon Hardaway, Charlie Jones

TE: Dimitrios Tsesmetzis Jr., Dylan Stapleton

Conquerors

QB: Brandon Silvers

RB: Luke Sellars

WR: Tavion Jacobs, Tavvon Salter, Cole Spieker

TE: Matt Seybert

Aviators vs Conquerors: Prediction | Spring League 2021

The Conquerors will light up the scoreboard against the Aviators during their matchup in Week 6. The Aviators will finish their 2021 Spring League season winless, and the Conquerors will wait to find out if they can earn a spot in the Mega Bowl. The Conquerors will know their fate before the game against the Alphas on Friday night.

Prediction: Conquerors 35, Aviators 10

