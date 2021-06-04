Aviators vs. Linemen Prediction & Match Preview - June 4 | Spring League 2021

The Linemen are currently the top team in the Spring League's North Division with a 3-1 record. They are tied with the Alphas and are looking to retain the top spot in the North Division with a win. With a win over the Aviators, the Linemen could set up a winner-take-all game against the Alphas next week.

The Aviators are the only team without a win in the 2021 Spring League season. They are also the lowest-scoring team in the Spring League, managing only 25 points so far this season. The Aviators have the opportunity to spoil the Linemen's season with an upset win on Friday night.

Aviators vs. Linemen: How to Watch | Spring League 2021

Date: June 4, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where to Watch: FS1

Aviators vs. Linemen: Head to Head | Spring League 2021

Aviators

Friday night will be the final meeting between the Aviators and Linemen in the 2021 Spring League. The two teams met in Week 2, and the Linemen put together a dominant performance, winning 17-3. With their North Division championship at stake, the Linemen will look to sweep the season series against the Aviators.

Aviators vs. Linemen: Team News | Spring League 2021

Aviators

Aviators

The Aviators will enter their meeting with the Linemen with an 0-4 record in the 2021 season. The Aviators have given up 104 total points during the 2021 Spring League season and have only scored 25. They have failed to hit double-digits in points in all games this season.

Linemen

Spring League

The Linemen are one of the most talented teams in the Spring League in 2021. They have two players that are in the top three of the league on special teams as well as on defense. Linemen currently have the number one defense in the Spring League, forcing nine turnovers through Week 4.

Aviators vs. Linemen: Projected Starters | Spring League 2021

Aviators

QB: Seth Suida

RB: Romar Morris

WR: Charles Johnson II, Charlie Jones, Delvon Hardaway

TE: Dimitrios Tsesmetzis Jr., Dylan Stapleton, Woody Brandom

Linemen

QB: Ryan Willis

RB: Elliot Taylor

WR: Isaac Zico, Reece Horn, Ben Putnam

TE: Delfonte Diamond

NORTH DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK



QB Ryan Willis (@RyanWillis14) vaulted the #TSLLinemen into first place with a record-setting Week 3 in Indy! ⚡️



🎨: @KingP926 pic.twitter.com/frlfyeGEPN — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) May 24, 2021

Aviators vs. Linemen: Prediction | Spring League 2021

The Linemen are the more talented team in this contest. Their defense will force multiple turnovers and hand the football over to their high-powered offense. The Aviators will remain winless and head into Week 6, still searching for their first win of the season.

Prediction: Linemen 35, Aviators 3

Enjoying Sportskeeda's coverage? Take a quick 30-second survey to help us deliver the best content around NFL & College Football. Click here!

Edited by jay.loke710