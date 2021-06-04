Aviators vs. Linemen Prediction & Match Preview - June 4 | Spring League 2021

The Linemen are currently the top team in the Spring League's North Division with a 3-1 record. They are tied with the Alphas and are looking to retain the top spot in the North Division with a win. With a win over the Aviators, the Linemen could set up a winner-take-all game against the Alphas next week.
The Aviators are the only team without a win in the 2021 Spring League season. They are also the lowest-scoring team in the Spring League, managing only 25 points so far this season. The Aviators have the opportunity to spoil the Linemen's season with an upset win on Friday night.
Aviators vs. Linemen: How to Watch | Spring League 2021
Date: June 4, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where to Watch: FS1
Aviators vs. Linemen: Head to Head | Spring League 2021
Friday night will be the final meeting between the Aviators and Linemen in the 2021 Spring League. The two teams met in Week 2, and the Linemen put together a dominant performance, winning 17-3. With their North Division championship at stake, the Linemen will look to sweep the season series against the Aviators.
Aviators vs. Linemen: Team News | Spring League 2021
Aviators
The Aviators will enter their meeting with the Linemen with an 0-4 record in the 2021 season. The Aviators have given up 104 total points during the 2021 Spring League season and have only scored 25. They have failed to hit double-digits in points in all games this season.
Linemen
The Linemen are one of the most talented teams in the Spring League in 2021. They have two players that are in the top three of the league on special teams as well as on defense. Linemen currently have the number one defense in the Spring League, forcing nine turnovers through Week 4.
Aviators vs. Linemen: Projected Starters | Spring League 2021
Aviators
QB: Seth Suida
RB: Romar Morris
WR: Charles Johnson II, Charlie Jones, Delvon Hardaway
TE: Dimitrios Tsesmetzis Jr., Dylan Stapleton, Woody Brandom
Linemen
QB: Ryan Willis
RB: Elliot Taylor
WR: Isaac Zico, Reece Horn, Ben Putnam
TE: Delfonte Diamond
Aviators vs. Linemen: Prediction | Spring League 2021
The Linemen are the more talented team in this contest. Their defense will force multiple turnovers and hand the football over to their high-powered offense. The Aviators will remain winless and head into Week 6, still searching for their first win of the season.
Prediction: Linemen 35, Aviators 3
