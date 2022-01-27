"Did you really think he was gonna crack the case?" - Aziz Ansari trolls Aaron Rodgers in new Netflix special

Will Aaron Rodgers' 2021 season be remembered for his opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine or his shocking playoff exit? For those in the football world, the latter likely looms large in their minds. Meanwhile, for non-football watchers, the former is likely to stick out more. In his latest special on Netflix, comedian Aziz Ansari decided to play the numbers game in an attempt to make the most mainstream joke.

Ansari made some jokes about the quarterback's thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine at his expense.

"It's like, alright. Calm down. He's a football player," Ansari said in clip released Tuesday from his latest Netflix special, Nightclub Comedian. "He read some articles. He got skeptical. He did some research. Are you stunned he came to the wrong conclusion?

"Did you really think he was gonna crack the case? Did you think Fauci was gonna be out there, like, 'I just got off the phone with Aaron Rodgers?' This poor guy. It's like we're all in high school and we're making fun of the quarterback for doing bad on the science test."

Green Bay's quarterback told NFL media earlier this season that he was "immunized" against COVID-19, effectively duping them into believing he was vaccinated when he was not. He went a large chunk of the season without anyone finding out, but the quarterback eventually had to come clean after contracting the virus himself.

Around the time that he came clean about his vaccination status, many players were also found to be dodging the media or NFL about the status of their vaccination. Of course, for some fans, these players are heroes. For others, they are villains. Either way, the Packers quarterback has become the face of the COVID-19 problems in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers is a central talking point of the COVID-19 pandemic

Regardless of which side the fans are on, they agree that the conversation about COVID-19 centers around Aaron Rodgers. For example, not many people are talking about Antonio Brown lying to the NFL about his vaccination status. Of course, the unique conversation with Brown is how he left his team during the showdown against the Jets.

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

That said, the vaccination topic concerning Brown has been completely swept under the rug by the NFL zeitgeist. If fans are going to talk about COVID-19 in the NFL, they will reference the quarterback over the wide receiver.

John Pavlovitz @johnpavlovitz



It's also because you're an entitled, whiny, self-absorbed baby who keeps using his massive platform to perpetuate anti-science nonsense, all while being someone of almost unthinkable privilege still acting like a victim.



Enjoy the offseason... The Sporting News @sportingnews Aaron Rodgers says people were rooting against the Packers solely because of his vaccination status. Aaron Rodgers says people were rooting against the Packers solely because of his vaccination status. https://t.co/oXsRTZk2Co Not true @AaronRodgers12 It's also because you're an entitled, whiny, self-absorbed baby who keeps using his massive platform to perpetuate anti-science nonsense, all while being someone of almost unthinkable privilege still acting like a victim.Enjoy the offseason... twitter.com/sportingnews/s… Not true @AaronRodgers12. It's also because you're an entitled, whiny, self-absorbed baby who keeps using his massive platform to perpetuate anti-science nonsense, all while being someone of almost unthinkable privilege still acting like a victim.Enjoy the offseason... twitter.com/sportingnews/s…

Also Read Article Continues below

With Rodgers' season now over, talk is starting to shift to his future. Will it be with the Packers, the Broncos, elsewhere, or will he choose retirement? One can only wait to see what's next for No. 12.

Edited by Piyush Bisht