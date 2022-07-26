Ranking Baker Mayfield's 3 worst games for the Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield happily packed his bags and headed right out the door. Gleeful and anxious to begin his new life as a member of the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield leaves behind several indelible memories in Cleveland. While a number of these memories left fans with a smile on their faces, Mayfield has offered countless head-scratchers, too.

Although the former No. 1 overall pick is looking to turn the page and kick off his new career on the right foot, we've decided to look back on some of his more miserable memories as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Check out our list of Mayfield's worst games in the NFL so far.

#3 - Vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 12-8-19

Stats: 11 for 24, 192 passing yards, 2 interceptions

Baker Mayfield’s second season in the league was a solid one. However, during one particularly brutal stretch, Mayfield was unable to get things going, resulting in Cleveland dropping four of their final five games down the stretch.

Before going into that tailspin, Cleveland did eke out a close one-score game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 8, 2019. Ultimately, however, Mayfield played a minuscule role in the result.

Pressured, battered, and bullied throughout most of the day, Mayfield would go on to complete just 11 of his 24 passes for a completion percentage of 45.8 percent. His steady hand and touchdown throwing ways were both nonexistent as he failed to heave a single ball into the end zone. He did, however, loft two perfectly thrown passes into the waiting arms of Cincinnati defenders.

At that point, Cleveland fans began thinking out loud if Mayfield was ideal as their quarterback of the future.

#2 - Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-3-22

Stats: 16 for 38, 185 passing yards, two interceptions

After lighting uo the NFL world and silencing the dubious voices that surrounded his career in 2020, the 2021 league year was a massive disappointment for Baker Mayfield.

Armed with a long list of talented wide receivers, Mayfield continually threw the ball to the other team or repeatedly sailed the pigskin over the heads of his own receivers.

Admittedly, Mayfield battled through a bum shoulder for much of the year. Still, in his attempts to gut it out and perform, Mayfield produced some horrific clunkers this past year. Amongst them, was Mayfield’s January 3 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With their playoff hopes all but extinguished at that point, the Cleveland Browns were desperate for a win against a depleted Steelers roster. While Mayfield sauntered confidently onto the field, he was essentially a shell of his former accurate self.

Mayfield played one of the most horrific games in recent memory. The former No. 1 overall pick completed just 16 of his 38 passes for a completion percentage of 42.1 percent. Those numbers are only exacerbated by Mayfield’s 185 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Unsurprisingly, the Browns went on to lose by 11 points on the road.

#1 - Vs. San Francisco 49ers, 10-7-19

Stats: 8 for 22, 100 passing yards, 2 interceptions

The 2019 league year began promisingly for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Fresh off a 40 to 25 beat down of the Baltimore Ravens as a significant underdog, fans of the franchise began liking their chances of winning a divisional title. The following weekend, Cleveland were pegged as slight underdogs once again, this time, to the San Francisco 49ers.

Faced with a raucous crowd, Baker Mayfield folded beneath the 49ers' relentless pressure. It was Mayfield’s worst game of his career by far. He finished that particular afternoon with just 100 passing yards while completing only eight of his 22 passes for a completion percentage of 36.3 percent.

Mayfield was horrific, throwing two hideous interceptions. His inept play quickly saw the Browns go down by double digits early in the ball game, and while they would do their best to scratch and claw their way to try and make it competitive, that simply never happened as the Browns went on to lose by 27 points.

