3 ways Baker Mayfield and Colin Kaepernick are strikingly similar ft. Win-loss record

Baker Mayfield and Colin Kaepernick are the two names of the hour in the NFL zeitgeist. At face value, both seem to be in their own separate circumstances. However, a closer look reveals that both quarterbacks are in quite a similar situation. Here are a few ways Baker Mayfield and Colin Kaepernick are oddly similar.

How Colin Kaepernick and Baker Mayfield line up similarly

#1 - Win-loss

Taking a step back and looking at the whole picture, both Baker Mayfield and Colin Kaepernick have been equally productive during the regular season in terms of wins and losses. While the Browns quarterback and the 49ers quarterback have some differences in how they got there, both quarterbacks boast an eerily similar win-loss record.

According to Pro Football Reference, Colin Kaepernick is 28-30 in the NFL as a starting quarterback. Comparatively, the Browns quarterback is 29-30, according to Pro Football Reference.

#2 - Similar arc of success

Colin Kaepernick peaked early in his career at the end of year two and in year three. In his second year, he made the Super Bowl. In his third year, he went 12-4 and made the NFC Championship game. Ever since then, it has all been downhill.

So far, the Browns quarterback's record also reads like he's peaked early in his career. His best winning season occurred in 2020, which was also his third year in the league. That season, he went 11-5 and into the playoffs. Last season, he fell well short of the mark, going 6-8 in 14 starts.

#3 - Shoved out the backdoor

Of course, both quarterbacks are coming to terms with what happened to them. For Baker Mayfield, the Browns replaced him right under his nose and it is rumored that no one is jumping at the chance to sign him. Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick has been dealing with his forced exit from the NFL for more than half a decade.

However, both are essentially looking for employment at the same time. Put simply, aside from age and playoff records, both quarterbacks boast plenty of uniquely similar circumstances and a similar background. Of course, there are differences, but the two quarterbacks are more similar than one would expect.

