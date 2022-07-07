Baker Mayfield contract breakdown: QB takes pay cut to restructure salary in Carolina

Baker Mayfield is on his way to the Carolina Panthers and his Cleveland Browns nightmare appears to be over. With everything believed to be done, pending a physical per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Panthers will have another quarterback in the room.

It has taken a while for Mayfield to get his move and the Panthers were one of the teams that were reportedly interested in him from the start. The move to Carolina is not straightforward, however.

Cleveland gets a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-round pick based on playing time and will pay $10.5 million of the former Heisman Trophy winner's salary, as per Mike Garafolo and Ari Mirov. Mayfield is also taking a $3.5 million paycut to join the Panthers.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield is taking a $3.5M paycut to make the trade to Carolina possible. The Browns will pay $10.5M, per @MikeGarafolo , while Carolina takes on $5M. Baker gets his wish to find a new team.

The good thing for Carolina is that the former Browns quarterback will only have a $8.358 million cap charge, as per The GOAT House. It makes sense for the Panthers to acquire Mayfield as the franchise's quarterback room over the two seasons has been a revolving door.

Will Baker Mayfield succeed in Carolina?

Baker Mayfield

It kind of has to, doesn't it? There was little to no interest in the 27-year-old with really only the Panthers, and possibly, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly interested.

Given that he is a former No.1 pick, it is thought that he will slot straight into the starting job for the Panthers. However, this is not the case as Mayfield will battle Sam Darnold for the starting job.

It really should be a no contest as to who Matt Rhule goes with come Week 1. It should be the former Browns quarterback. The team and coaches already know what they have with Darnold and it is not pretty viewing - a 4-7 record last season, throwing for 2,527 passing yards, just nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Darnold lost his place to Cam Newton and Phillip Walker last season as he was injured for four weeks.

Now, with the former Browns quarterback coming in, the team and coaches need to see what their offense looks like with the 27-year-old under center. Many have said that the former Oklahoma Sooner is fighting a losing battle as last year he had everything and still couldn't win.

Now in Carolina, the talent is nowhere near what it is in Cleveland. But as they say, change is as good as a holiday and the quarterback may just surprise some people in 2022.

