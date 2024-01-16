Baker Mayfield Contract Incentives: How much will Buccaneers QB earn after electrifying playoff performance?

Following their Wild Card victory on Monday night, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had plenty to be happy about. Mayfield was successful in guiding the squad to a surprising playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the last Wild Card game of the 2023/24 season.

With quarterback Tom Brady's retirement at the end of the previous campaign, few people had high expectations for the Buccaneers this year. However, quarterback Baker Mayfield has drawn a lot of attention from fans and observers alike.

With 4,044 throwing yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Mayfield played a key role in the Bucs' 2023 NFC South championship. He added a touchdown and 163 yards of rushing as well. He will now undoubtedly benefit from his outstanding performances following Monday night's victory. In fact, as part of his contract's incentive structure, the quarterback will receive a $250,000 bonus for the Bucs' postseason victory.

Before the 2023 season, Mayfield inked a one-year 'prove-it' contract with the Bucs. According to Spotrac, his contract is worth $4 million in guaranteed funds plus a $2,875,000 signing bonus.

Mayfield initially received $600,000 for finishing in the top five in the NFC or top 10 in the league in passing yards and touchdowns as part of his contract incentives. On top of that, he obtained a million dollars extra for advancing into the postseason. Additionally, he has now received $250,000 in bonuses for winning a postseason match. He will receive an extra $250,000 for each postseason victory he has this season.

Who will Baker Mayfield and Bucs play in next round of the playoffs?

In the final Wild Card round game on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completely dominated the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs, who led by seven points at the break, came back for a decisive 32-9 victory to win the game and move on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Following their victory over the Eagles, Mayfield and the rest of his battle-focused teammates will travel to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the game.

This season, on Oct. 15, 2023, the Bucs and Lions played one regular-season game. That day, on the road, the Lions prevailed 20–6. The Bucs will now try to exact revenge in an effort to advance to the NFC Championship Game.