Baker Mayfield has done everything right since the Deshaun Watson signing

Baker Mayfield is easily in the worst spot of any NFL quarterback at the moment. That position carries an important leadership factor with it. The quarterbacks want to be running the show, and especially those who are used to starting. This is true for the former No. 1 overall pick.

As we know, the Cleveland Browns have Deshaun Watson as their new starter. If he faces a suspension, Jacoby Brissett is on the roster as the backup. Mayfield is the odd man out after four seasons of trying to become the franchise quarterback in Cleveland. The initial actions on both sides were a bit dramatic. Since then, the unhappy quarterback has done everything right to minimize distractions and prepare for whatever comes next.

Drama emerged as soon as the Browns went after Watson. Mayfield openly demanded a trade and the Browns refused, only to go back on that once they made it official with Watson. Only then were they ready to honor their quarterback's request.

After a noisy few months, the quarterback has fallen strangely silent in recent times.

What comes next for Baker Mayfield?

Oklahoma Spring Game

The second act of his career remains one of the biggest questions in the NFL at the moment. He either needs to be traded or released, barring a truly shocking scenario in which Watson gets suspended and the Browns try to make it work with their former top pick. However, that seems unlikely given the recent history of this saga.

It is easy to think that teams may be concerned about Mayfield's character when discussing a trade. He is only on a one-year deal, so there is also a risk of trading away too much and getting damaged goods in return.

Teams should also be able to recognize the reality of the situation. The Atlanta Falcons also pursued Watson but failed. They were still forced to trade Matt Ryan. The pursuit was a calculated risk and it paid off for the Browns. Yet if Ryan still wanted out and his team didn't even get Watson, why should Mayfield be anything but annoyed?

The Browns also said their quarterback was not an adult capable of leading the franchise and this did not help the situation at all. It reflected negatively on both the team and the player himself.

Cut to the present day and we haven't heard much from Mayfield other than Instagram stories and occasional tweets. He is keeping silent and appears to be waiting to be traded or let go.

Will he speak on this in the future? This seems like a given considering how outspoken he can be. But for now, he keeps his peace, trying to uphold his reputation while waiting for his next NFL opportunity.

Edited by John Maxwell