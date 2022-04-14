Baker Mayfield has every right to publicly call out the Browns

The Baker Mayfield saga added a new chapter this week when he appeared on a podcast and shared his true thoughts about his time with the Cleveland Browns. As literally anyone could have expected, he cast the blame towards the team.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast : “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." https://t.co/Eok9peq7Vc

In his appearance on the Ya Never Know podcast, Mayfield said:

“I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators."

The excuses were rampant, yet expected for someone in his position. The most shocking part about all of this is that he is still a member of the Browns. It is still entirely possible the team forces him to report to training camp to avoid any fines, which he may just do to ensure he collects the $18.8 million he's owed in 2022.

The entire situation is a mess and remains polarizing. Some fans disagree with Mayfield, while others are on his side. Yet one thing that remains true is that he has every right to say what he is saying and to do so in a public forum.

The Browns created this situation with Baker Mayfield

This entire saga was created in the past month by the Browns front office. This is a harsh reality that everyone must accept. Even with this, it is still fair to say Mayfield is being immature with his actions.

But the reality is that the Browns went out and traded for a controversial figure in Deshaun Watson at a time when they still had their former No. 1 overall pick on the roster. It's not like they traded him first. Instead, he sat there as a likely backup plan in case the Watson pursuit failed.

Baker Mayfield says he thought the #Colts made sense for him before they got Matt Ryan. The #Seahawks are the team that would make the most sense for him now - but anything could happen.(via @ynk_podcast Baker Mayfield says he thought the #Colts made sense for him before they got Matt Ryan. The #Seahawks are the team that would make the most sense for him now - but anything could happen.(via @ynk_podcast)https://t.co/mbNGG8efq8

Mayfield demanded a trade when the Browns' interest in Watson became apparent, only for the team to say they wouldn't honor his request. Once they got their guy, they said a trade could happen. The only problem is that they had tanked Mayfield's value with the constant back-and-forth, calling his character into question.

So it seems more than fair for the quarterback to call out the team in public. He isn't even saying anything too damaging, as noting the amount of turnover within the organization is basic public knowledge.

He also has all the leverage in the current situation. The Browns owe him $18.8 million. That is true whether he talks badly about the team or not. The only way he could lose money is if the team tries to fine him for not reporting to camp. But he could always just show up, hang out, and collect his money if that were the case.

The situation is a mess and it was caused by the team, even if they got an upgrade at quarterback. That makes it more than fair for Mayfield to do what he is doing, especially given the nature of his contract. He has nothing to lose.

