Baker Mayfield getting a dose of reality on where he stands in NFL circles

Baker Mayfield has to be in a state of shock at the moment. He entered the 2021 season on track to receive a giant contract extension from the Cleveland Browns. That never materialized, but he still had a shot to prove his value on the field.

That backfired in a big way as he dealt with a torn labrum from Week 2 onward. He looked like a shell of his former self and entered the offseason ready to play on his fifth-year option in 2022.

Then Deshaun Watson trade rumors emerged, prompting Mayfield to demand a trade. The Browns eventually landed Watson and were finally open to moving their former No. 1 overall pick. The problem is that no one seems to want him.

His camp floated the Indianapolis Colts as potential trade partners. They moved on from Carson Wentz and it made sense as a landing spot. However, the Colts traded for veteran Matt Ryan, who they clearly see as a better option than Mayfield.

Not getting any interest from his preferred destination may serve as a huge wake-up call for the signal-caller.

Baker Mayfield will be humbled entering 2022

NFL insider Mike Florio touched on the concept of Baker Mayfield being humbled by the Colts' addition of Ryan. Florio stated:

"The man who actually was supplanted by Deshaun Watson wanted to be traded to the Colts. Instead, the Colts traded for the man who was almost supplanted by Watson. To the extent some think Baker Mayfield needed to be humbled, losing out on his top choice to an aging player who entered the league when Mayfield was only 13 years old may have done the trick."

The former No. 1 overall pick was passed on in favor of Ryan, who was also considered movable by the Atlanta Falcons in favor of Watson. Ryan does not possess long-term potential, but the Colts clearly saw him as their best option.

So how should Mayfield feel about all of this?

Being humbled may have a positive effect on him. He can stay quiet on social media and simply focus on his next opportunity. The Browns are desperate to trade him and even if they take on some salary; the quarterback is guaranteed his $18.8 million.

Baker Mayfield could potentially spend the season as a backup, as Mitchell Trubisky did in 2021. The plan worked out for the latter, as he is now the presumed starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has unfortunately learned that teams aren't dying to trade for him. Yet a season away from the drama in Cleveland could do wonders for his reputation.

He can then focus on letting his play on the field do the talking. Yet if he remains arrogant in his new NFL home, he may not be able to regain the trust of front offices around the league.

