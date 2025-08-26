Baker Mayfield or Jared Goff: Which star QB should I draft in fantasy football 2025? 

Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff have both made major comebacks in the NFL over the past few years, becoming two of the best quarterbacks in all of football in the process. At one point, Mayfield was written off in Cleveland and Goff the same in Los Angeles.

However, since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions respectively, both Mayfield and Goff have been elite quarterbacks. Over the past two seasons, Mayfield and Goff have ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in both passing yards (Goff leads) and passing touchdowns (Mayfield leads).

With both playing on two of the top offensive units in football, Mayfield and Goff are being projected in a similar QB tier in fantasy football this summer. Let's take a look at who you should select this year.

Baker Mayfield fantasy football outlook

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Mayfield had fantasy football finishes as the QB16, QB18, QB18, QB25, and QB29. However, he has found a home in Tampa Bay, becoming an elite QB in the process.

Mayfield has PPR fantasy football finishes as the QB10 and the QB4 over the past two seasons. As a result, with an improved offensive unit in 2025, he is currently being projected by Fantasy Pros as the QB7 this year.

Jared Goff fantasy football outlook

Although a run heavy offensive scheme does not bode well for a pocket passing quarterback in fantasy football, Goff has defied all logic. The accurate, composed, and not too mobile Goff is not the most flashy option, but he has been effective since joining the Lions.

Goff has finished the last two NFL seasons as the QB7 and the QB6 in PPR fantasy football. Fantasy Pros is currently projecting him as the QB16 this year.

Baker Mayfield vs Jared Goff: Who should I draft?

We used Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football draft predictor to see whether advanced analytics point toward you selecting Baker Mayfield or Jared Goff this year.

According to the predictor, you should select Baker Mayfield in your fantasy football league this summer if both quarterbacks are still on the board. With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's departure from Detroit, there are questions about whether the Lions offense will reach the same heights in 2025.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's offense is similar to 2024, with the exception being the addition of talented WR Emeka Egbuka. Mayfield should be viewed as a solid QB1 this year while Goff is in the high-end QB2 ranks.

