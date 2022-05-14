Baker Mayfield joining the Panthers would create the best Week 1 storyline

The NFL Draft has passed, the schedule is out, and the Cleveland Browns remain stuck with Baker Mayfield. Not much is expected to change in May unless a team out there surprises us all and swings a deal. Otherwise, he may have to be released to find a new team.

One of the teams he has been linked to the most is the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have Sam Darnold set as the starter, while they also drafted Matt Corral in the third round of this year's draft. But does either inspire much confidence in fans?

The answer is no, and that is why Cleveland's former No. 1 overall pick remains in the Panthers' rumor mill. So let's say Mayfield does end up in Carolina. If that happens, this will set up the best Week 1 storyline in the entire NFL.

The NFL may have given Baker Mayfield a gift

Oklahoma Spring Game

So why is that the case? Well, because the Browns are headed south to take on the Panthers to open up the 2022 season. At this point, there is no knowing who lines up under center for either team. While the Browns have Deshaun Watson, he could still be hit with a suspension, putting Jacoby Brissett in line to start.

Carolina have Darnold and Corral. Landing Mayfield would instantly set up his revenge arc right from Week 1. Imagine the motivation if this scenario were to come true.

Mayfield would be on a quest to prove Cleveland wrong, whether or not Watson plays. If he does play and Mayfield gets the victory, the Browns' Twitter may suffer a meltdown at the start of the season.

The question now is if the Panthers will make a move for Mayfield. Yet, at this point, it seems like teams all over the NFL are in no rush to do the Browns a favor and swing a trade. The quarterback is owed roughly $19 million, and the Browns do not want to pay that. However, they have resisted the urge to take on a portion of his salary to get a deal done.

The alternative here is a release, which means the Browns pay him, and he is free to sign with another team. That isn't nice for the books, but it's suitable for completing a 53-man roster. If that happens, the Panthers will have a ton of competition.

The final decision would come down to where Mayfield believes he can show up and start. No matter where he goes, it will be on a minimum deal so that the Browns will remain on the hook for his salary.

Carolina, or perhaps Seattle, stick out as the only two places where Mayfield could show up and win the job. Maybe the Week 1 matchup will motivate him to head to Carolina and prove the Browns wrong.

