Baker Mayfield or Jordan Love Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

Both Baker Mayfield and Jordan Love were able to celebrate wins in Week 1 of the NFL season. Despite two different situations for their teams, the quarterbacks started the season with the right foot, defeating a divisional rival to go 1-0.
Both passers will now face strong defenses in Week 2, and both will play in primetime games. Picking one of them isn't going to be an easy mission, but a good analysis could help you make the best decision for your fantasy football team.
Is Baker Mayfield a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?
The Buccaneers quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown to conclude an impressive victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but his entire performance was solid. He threw for 167 yards and ran for 39 more, while throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Mayfield's performance will be tough to replicate against a strong Houston Texans defense, which allowed just 14 points for Sean McVay's offense on Sunday. However, he'll be full of confidence coming off a major win, so a good performance could be on the cards.
Is Jordan Love a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?
One of the big surprises for Week 1 was how well the pass rush of the Washington Commanders played against the New York Giants, even when factoring the absence of Andrew Thomas in the game. This could be a problem for Jordan Love in Week 2 as he prepares for a short week game in Green Bay.
Love didn't have massive numbers, but he played efficiently, leading his team to an easy win against a strong divisional opponent, completing 16 of 22 attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers might need his arm more against the Commanders during Week 2's Thursday Night Football.
Who to pick between Baker Mayfield and Jordan Love for Week 2?
Our Who Should I Start tool believes the Buccaneers quarterback will be a difference-maker in Week 2, even when playing a second straight game away from home.
Mayfield is expect to throw the ball more, and his volume will make the difference in the game against the Texans, earning more fantasy football points for Week 2.
