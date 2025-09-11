Baker Mayfield or Jordan Love Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

Both Baker Mayfield and Jordan Love were able to celebrate wins in Week 1 of the NFL season. Despite two different situations for their teams, the quarterbacks started the season with the right foot, defeating a divisional rival to go 1-0.

Ad

Both passers will now face strong defenses in Week 2, and both will play in primetime games. Picking one of them isn't going to be an easy mission, but a good analysis could help you make the best decision for your fantasy football team.

Is Baker Mayfield a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Buccaneers quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown to conclude an impressive victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but his entire performance was solid. He threw for 167 yards and ran for 39 more, while throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mayfield's performance will be tough to replicate against a strong Houston Texans defense, which allowed just 14 points for Sean McVay's offense on Sunday. However, he'll be full of confidence coming off a major win, so a good performance could be on the cards.

Is Jordan Love a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

One of the big surprises for Week 1 was how well the pass rush of the Washington Commanders played against the New York Giants, even when factoring the absence of Andrew Thomas in the game. This could be a problem for Jordan Love in Week 2 as he prepares for a short week game in Green Bay.

Ad

Love didn't have massive numbers, but he played efficiently, leading his team to an easy win against a strong divisional opponent, completing 16 of 22 attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers might need his arm more against the Commanders during Week 2's Thursday Night Football.

Who to pick between Baker Mayfield and Jordan Love for Week 2?

Our Who Should I Start tool believes the Buccaneers quarterback will be a difference-maker in Week 2, even when playing a second straight game away from home.

Ad

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer

Mayfield is expect to throw the ball more, and his volume will make the difference in the game against the Texans, earning more fantasy football points for Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.