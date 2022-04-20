"Are we all in agreement that we absolutely DON’T want Baker Mayfield" - NFL fans react to reports linking Baker Mayfield to Lions

Baker Mayfield has been actively looking to find a new team to play for but to no avail thus far. The quarterback floated the idea of wanting to play for the Indianapolis Colts, but the team traded for former Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan.
Mayfield has been recently linked with a move to the Seattle Seahawks, but rumors suggest that the quarterback could be heading to Detroit. The Lions have been nearly silent regarding the possibility of him joining their ranks, but fans have plenty of thoughts on this on social media.
Many fans said they were uninterested in this development while a few raised an eyebrow. Here's a taste of the online conversation surrounding the quarterbacks.
Twitter user Tyler Sawa was emphatic in his rejection of the once-upon-a-time Browns savior.
Nick Venti said the NFL Draft was a much better option.
The Twitter handle of 3 Point Podcast shared a chip where they said that if the price was cheap enough, it was worth a shot. Even if he doesn't fit into the overarching plan, he would contribute a great deal.
Twitter user Just4Sports essentially said that Jared Goff was better than Baker Mayfield.
Twitter user EasyAsADC said that watching the Lions' backups play made their fans eager to see Goff back in the saddle.
User Sigurmoz said the final answer is no, in the present context.
One fan pointed out that the Lions should not settle for Mayfield. However, they are hoping that the Lions beat the Packers and force Aaron Rodgers to retire.
Another Lions fan said the team should not to force it with the Browns quarterback.
Detroit fan Tyler gave the Browns quarterback a rare backing, giving a scenario where it could work out.
Randy Harding said that the price in terms of draft picks may be interesting but the cap cost is a deal breaker.
Baker Mayfield versus Jared Goff
The Lions are rebuilding, but having the right quarterback could instantly add wins for the franchise. Should the Lions make Jared Goff feel like Baker Mayfield when Deshaun Watson showed up? Of course, in the NFL, production trumps feelings.
In 2021, the Browns quarterback threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Meanwhile, Jared Goff threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Both quarterbacks missed a significant chunk of the season. However, Goff missed more than half the season. The Browns quarterback missed two full games.
Based on these statistics, Lions fans would be smart to roll with Goff over the Browns quarterback. Additionally, Goff has Super Bowl experience. Mayfield has made the playoffs once in his career. Using conventional logic in this matchup, Goff wins this quarterback comparison.