Baker Mayfield to the Panthers was always the best landing spot for all sides

The Baker Mayfield saga may finally be nearing its end. Well, at least the drama of his involvement with the Cleveland Browns. As you may know, the quarterback has been waiting to be traded since the team landed Deshaun Watson. A release would also suit him well, as he could then pick his next team.

Current reports have the Carolina Panthers as the main team interested in trading for the former number-one overall pick. The Seattle Seahawks have been a logical link in the past, but it's fair to say the Panthers need him more.

The Panthers have had quite a few quarterbacks over recent years. When Rhule was hired, they rolled with Teddy Bridgewater. He then got Sam Darnold, only for the former top pick to struggle and get injured, before turning things over to Cam Newton, who struggled too.

So what should we make of this potential trade? If anything, it seems like the perfect fit for everyone involved.

Carolina is the perfect landing spot for Baker Mayfield

Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

Carolina has always been one of the most logical landing spots for Mayfield. Matt Rhule is desperate for anyone talented under center. His 10-23 record in two seasons is not good enough and if things don't improve, he may find himself in danger of losing his job.

Mayfield is a new hope and at least has a postseason win under his belt. He also has something to prove and possesses a more aggressive demeanor than Darnold.

Fans should remember that his downfall in Cleveland came as he was injured for nearly the entire 2021 season. That he was cleared to play by the Browns did not make much sense at the time and still doesn't today. Before that, he had at least 22 touchdowns every year between 2018-2020 and did so with three different head coaches in that span.

Darnold's presence is where the question mark comes into place. Both he and Mayfield are set to play the 2022 season on fifth-year options. So will the Panthers trade Darnold to Cleveland in this swap? That would make the most sense, and the Browns do have the cap space to absorb the cost. However, he may not be able to beat out Jacoby Brissett if Watson receives a suspension.

If the Browns do not want him, the Panthers may just accept the reality of their unorthodox situation and also dangle Darnold in trade talks all year. It is not an ideal situation to be in, but everyone will be happy if Mayfield shows up and helps the team contend for a playoff spot.

